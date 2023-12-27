Sports

The Weekly Wrestling Thread Salutes the People Who Made Wrestling in 2023 Great

It’s the end of the year and it’s time to salute the many people that made wrestling in 2023 so great. Wrestlers, bookers, and various others helped make this one of the best for wrestling in a long time. There’s several people on here that I’ve criticized heavily (CM Punk and Tony Khan being the big ones) but they also did so much for wrestling this year that it felt like malfeasance to leave them off. In alphabetical order:

  1. Josh Alexander
  2. Darby Allin
  3. Sara Amato
  4. Andrade El Idolo
  5. Yuma Aoyagi
  6. Asuka
  7. Athena
  8. Axiom
  9. Speedball Mike Bailey
  10. Finn Balor
  11. Bayley
  12. Bianca Belair
  13. Anthony Bowens
  14. Bron Breakker
  15. Mark Briscoe
  16. Christian Cage
  17. Claudio Castignoli
  18. CM Punk
  19. Adam Cole
  20. Adam Copeland/Edge
  21. Scott D’Amore
  22. Bryan Danielson
  23. Ilja Dragunov
  24. Santos Esobar
  25. Rey Fenix
  26. Charlotte Flair
  27. Chad Gable
  28. Gedo
  29. Giulia
  30. Gunther
  31. Julia Hart
  32. Dax Harwood
  33. Utami Hayashishita
  34. Carmelo Hayes
  35. Paul Heyman
  36. El Hijo del Vikingo
  37. Samantha Irvin
  38. Tomohiro Ishii
  39. Tony Khan
  40. Eddie Kingston
  41. L.A. Knight
  42. Dragon Lee
  43. Wes Lee
  44. Brock Lesnar
  45. Paul Levesque
  46. Becky Lynch
  47. Drew McIntyre
  48. Shawn Michaels
  49. Kento Miyahara
  50. The Miz
  51. MJF
  52. Mercedes Mone
  53. Jon Moxley
  54. Tetsuya Naito
  55. Dominik Mysterio
  56. Rey Mysterio
  57. Shinsuke Nakamura
  58. Tam Nakano
  59. Willow Nightingale
  60. Rossy Ogawa
  61. Kazuchika Okada
  62. Kenny Omega
  63. Orange Cassidy
  64. Will Ospreay
  65. Kevin Owens
  66. Hangman Adam Page
  67. Logan Paul (hate having him on here as much as you do)
  68. PCO
  69. Penta El Zero Miedo
  70. Roxanne Perez
  71. Damian Priest
  72. Roman Reigns
  73. Cody Rhodes
  74. Rhea Ripley
  75. Seth Rollins
  76. Rocky Romero
  77. Rush
  78. Zack Sabre Jr.
  79. Samoa Joe
  80. Sheamus
  81. Hikaru Shida
  82. IYO SKY
  83. Masha Slamovich
  84. Zoey Stark
  85. Ricky Starks
  86. Kris Statlander
  87. Sting
  88. Timeless Toni Storm
  89. Tiffany Stratton
  90. Trish Stratus
  91. Swerve Strickland
  92. Syuri
  93. Konosuke Takeshita
  94. Shota Umino
  95. Jey Uso
  96. Lyra Valkyria
  97. Cash Wheeler
  98. Jay White
  99. Trick Williams
  100. Sami Zayn

