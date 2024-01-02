Writing Discussion Thread is Looking Ahead

What This Thread is for:

– talk about what you’re writing

– share what you’re writing, if you’re comfortable with that (and if you want or don’t want feedback, please indicate that also)

– talk about the writing process and what works and doesn’t work

– discuss things like characterization or plot issues you’re working through

– brainstorm ideas

– getting/giving positive feedback if solicited

What we’re not doing

-writing prompts

– any kind of shaming about topics or anything like that

Optional discussion Prompt: 2024!

New Year, new writing project? Same writing project? New goals?

It’s the time of year where we think about the Future, so what are your plans/hopes/dreams related to writing this year?

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...