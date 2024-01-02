Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 2

Today’s players in Second Chance are:

Michael Cavaliere, a consultant from New York, New York;

Sharon Bishop, a high school Spanish teacher from Pawtucket, Rhode Island; and

Sophia Weng, a senior social studies major at Harvard College from Chevy Chase, Maryland.

Jeopardy!

AT THE MUSEUM// STOCKS & INVESTMENTS // GEOGRAPHY TEST // CONCERT TOURS // CLOSE ENCOUNTERS // THE CHARLES III KIND

DD1 – 800 – THE CHARLES III KIND – Charles’ coronation on May 6, 2023 at this location was the first British coronation in 7 decades (Michael added 2,600.)

Scores at first break: Sophia 1,000, Sharon 1,400, Michael 6,400.

Scores entering DJ: Sophia 2,400, Sharon 3,400, Michael 10,000.

Double Jeopardy!

WHAT’S “NEW”? // THOSE WHO CELEBRATE // LET’S TALK ASTRONOMY // CHILD PERFORMERS // ALL THE WORLD’S A SHAKESPEARE STAGE // HISTORIC LASTS

DD2 – 1,600 – ALL THE WORLD’S A SHAKESPEARE STAGE – “The Winter’s Tale” alternates between Sicily & this Czech region that gave us a word for an unorthodox, often arty person (On the first clue of the round, Sophia added 1,400.)

DD3 – 1,200 – LET’S TALK ASTRONOMY – When 2 celestial bodies appear close together, they’re “in” this, also a part of speech (Michael added 4,800.)

Scores entering FJ: Sophia 14,600, Sharon 5,800, Michael 28,800.

Final Jeopardy!

LANDMARKS – During Pope John Paul II’s 1987 visit to Los Angeles, pranksters covered up this letter in a local landmark

Only Sharon was correct on FJ, as fortunately for Michael, Sophia responded with the landmark, not the letter as the clue required. Michael dropped 500 to advance with 28,300.

Final scores: Sophia 399, Sharon 6,800, Michael 28,300.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Westminster Abbey? DD2 – What is Bohemia? DD3 – What is conjunction? FJ – What is L? (Sophia wrote “Hollywood sign”, Michael wrote “O”.)

Share this:

Email



Like this: Like Loading...