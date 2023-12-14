Pits Central 2023

Here you’ll find links to vote in each of the topics in The Avocado’s annual awards show, The Pits. Voting for most topics is open until noon Eastern Standard Time on December 27th, 2023, but topic hosts may select an earlier closing time at their discretion, which they will specify in their threads. Please refer to each thread for details.

Dec. 14th: Film [hosted by Owen1120]

Dec. 15th: Television [hosted by El Santo]

Dec. 16th: Books [hosted by man-in-the-moon-man]

Dec. 17th: Music [hosted by Bresson]

Dec. 18th: Anime [hosted by Lutair]

Dec. 19th: Comics [hosted by Mister Splendiferous]

Dec. 20th: Podcasting and online video [hosted by Grumproro]

Dec. 21st: Video games [hosted by Merve]

Dec. 22nd: Commenting [hosted by Merve]

A small note: Please read the instructions for voting in each topic’s header and/or featured comment, including any specific instructions and deadlines the host has given, before you vote. The topic hosts put a lot of work into making these threads and compiling results, and we want to make life as easy for them as possible.

