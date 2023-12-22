The Pits
Other

The Pits: 2023 Commenting Awards

It’s time for one of this site’s most beloved traditions: the annual commenting awards!

Here’s how it works. I’ll make a subthread for each of the categories listed below. Submit your nominations for each category as a reply, and upvote the ones you want to win. At the end of voting period at noon EST on December 27th, the nominee with the most upvotes will win the category. (You can upvote your own nominees. We here at The Avocado believe in self-love.)

Here are the categories:

  1. Hall of Fame Nominations (who and why)*
  2. Best Discovery (Media you discovered on The Avocado, and the person who suggested it)
  3. Best Comment – Funny
  4. Best Comment – Serious
  5. Best Conversation
  6. Best Use of The Avocado as a Response
  7. Best Username (Regular or Holiday)
  8. Best Avatar (Regular or Holiday)
  9. Best Gimmick Account
  10. Best Pet Photo
  11. Best Photoshop Job
  12. Best OT or PT Header
  13. Best Meme Spiral
  14. Best Recurring Thread
  15. Best One-Off Thread
  16. Best Avocado Tournament
  17. Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme)
  18. Best Werewolf Game
  19. Best Rabbit/Hyperbeam/Tuturru Screening
  20. Best Live-Chat
  21. Best Review or Spotlight
  22. Best Recipe
  23. Coolest Fact You Learned from The Avocado
  24. The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award
  25. Best Buds
  26. Rookie of the Year
  27. The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award for Most Active Commenter

*Nominations have to be seconded by at least one other commenter.