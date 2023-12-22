The Pits: 2023 Commenting Awards

It’s time for one of this site’s most beloved traditions: the annual commenting awards!

Here’s how it works. I’ll make a subthread for each of the categories listed below. Submit your nominations for each category as a reply, and upvote the ones you want to win. At the end of voting period at noon EST on December 27th, the nominee with the most upvotes will win the category. (You can upvote your own nominees. We here at The Avocado believe in self-love.)

Here are the categories:

Hall of Fame Nominations (who and why)* Best Discovery (Media you discovered on The Avocado, and the person who suggested it) Best Comment – Funny Best Comment – Serious Best Conversation Best Use of The Avocado as a Response Best Username (Regular or Holiday) Best Avatar (Regular or Holiday) Best Gimmick Account Best Pet Photo Best Photoshop Job Best OT or PT Header Best Meme Spiral Best Recurring Thread Best One-Off Thread Best Avocado Tournament Best 30-Day Challenge (specific day, not month theme) Best Werewolf Game Best Rabbit/Hyperbeam/Tuturru Screening Best Live-Chat Best Review or Spotlight Best Recipe Coolest Fact You Learned from The Avocado The Ack-Ack Memorial Kindest Commenter Award Best Buds Rookie of the Year The Holy Guacamole Lifetime Shitposting Achievement Award for Most Active Commenter

*Nominations have to be seconded by at least one other commenter.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...