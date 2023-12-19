The Pits: Best in Books 2023

Time to vote for the best books of 2023! My apologies that this is going up late, I have been trapped under a pile of Dan Brown novels for a couple of days due to a terrible library book sale incident. In the comments below, please list up to ten books published in 2023 in the fiction and non-fiction categories. Stealing from El Santo’s post, ranked lists get a scaled point award (10 pts for #1, 9 pts for #2, 8 pts for #3, and so on). Unranked lists get 5 points each. I don’t think that we will get enough entries to make separate categories for things like plays, poems and essays, but feel free to list them in whichever category you think comes the closest. Please confine your lists to this thread, don’t repost them in the OT or elsewhere.

