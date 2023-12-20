The Pits: Best in Podcasts and Online Video 2023

Hello! It’s time to list your favorite podcasts and online videos from 2023! Hooray! Here are your categories:

Best Podcast (Comedy)

Best Podcast (Non-Comedy)

Best YouTube channel

Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them. While you can definitely list more than 10 for each category, just know that only the top 10 will be counted. Please make sure to indicate which category your lists are for, and get your lists finalized by December 27th Noon EST. You can edit your lists as much as you want before then. The winners will be announced with the rest of The Pits.

Alright, with the rules out of the way, get to listing! And please feel free to add descriptions of everything. This is a great opportunity to recommend all your favorites!

