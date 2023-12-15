The Pits: Best in TV 2023

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them. The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your list.

It’s that time again. Our yearly reckoning on the Avocado of which is the best by compiling that most sacred of formats: the Top Ten list. Hey, you! Get down to the comments section and prepare the ballots for these two categories:

BEST DRAMA

BEST COMEDY

Ranked lists get a scaled point award (10 pts for #1, 9 pts for #2, 8 pts for #3, and so on). Unranked lists get 5 points each.

“Hey!” you might say. “What even is a comedy or drama at this point? How does one even decide in this modern fast-paced world of television?” WELL! I’ll let you decide. To make it easy on me, if you think something can fall in both categories, just put it on both lists.

To stay consistent with Owen’s rules from following, I am copy-and-pasting these other minutae:

TV seasons that overlap on either end (started in 2022, ended in 2023 or started in 2023, will end in 2024) definitely count.

Miniseries and television specials count as drama/comedy as well. Sometimes there can be overlap between a television special/movie and an actual movie- I’ll count a lot of stuff though, so don’t be afraid to make fun choices! A good rule of thumb is that it’s a movie if it played at a theater/festival or is going for movie awards consideration.

Until the deadline of December 27, you can change your list as much as you want! You’ll get an upvote from me on the 27th when your results are counted.

Other than that, have fun and may the votes be with you.

