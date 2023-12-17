The Pits: Best in Music 2023

Editor’s Note: Feel free to post as big or as small of a list as you would like below but please keep your lists contained to these posts and do not make your own post or fill up the OT with them.

The winners will be announced alongside the other winners of The Pits the week of 12/27 and will be calculated by adding up your lists (10 points for first, 9 for second, etc. with 5 per awarded for unranked Top 10 lists). The preference is for ranked lists to aid in determining a winner, but you are not required to rank them.

We did it again! 2023 is over and lord was there allot of music, so what better way to celebrate than making a list of your favorite music of the year. I know we all listened to a lot this year so let’s start picking favorites.

The categories are simple enough:

Best Album – no reason to over complicate, albums and EPs count

– no reason to over complicate, albums and EPs count Best Song

Best Live Show – physical or live stream, you just need to include the specific artist/band

I’ll make a top level post for all categories, please post your lists under those threads otherwise they might not get counted. Take a look at the note above: lists can (and encouraged to) be as long as you’d like, but preference for scoring is at least a ranked 10. I’d say our year is a pretty easy December 10th 2022 through December 17th 2023, but any close calls are whatever it’s all in fun.

Important note: Music Pits has a ‘shorter’ run then most other Pits categories this year through the amount of suspected votes, lack of time by the people running it and the guy collecting all the data being based in the EU. Voting period is; 17th December when this goes up till 23th December 6:00 A.M EST. If you enter votes after that it is possible they will not be counted. Thanks already.

Enjoy! Have fun voting

