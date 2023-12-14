The Pits: Best in Film 2023

You have all heard enough Barbenheimer jokes for a lifetime, and it’s early in the morning, so let me just say as means of introduction: this has been a phenomenal year for movies. The film industry has survived a pandemic and a writers’ and actors’ strike (the latter much better than the former), and remains stronger than it’s been all decade. For me, making a top 10 list was incredibly hard this year: there were so many good films to shout out, and balancing what I felt needed to be appreciated was super difficult. Plus, I got to reconsider my best films of 2022 for our retrospective ballot!

The awards being given are technically called the “Robot’s Choice Award for Best Film of 2023” and “Best Film of 2022.” I don’t really know the context for the first name, and the Best Film of 2022 award doesn’t have a name: based on the last two winners, I will informally go with The Hot Dog Fingers Award for Best Film of 2023 and The Duncan Idaho Award for Best Film of 2022.

Here are THE RULES. There are not very many.

1. please list your best films of 2023 and your best films of 2022 in joint or separate comments. little blurbs if you want are always welcomed but not required! (I have written blurbs.) Best film gets 10 points, second best gets 9, and so on… you do not have to have a full 10, but if you don’t make a number order I won’t know how to allocate points, so please do! honorable mentions are also welcomed.

2. voting closes December 27 at noon EST. Feel free to edit your post as many times as you need until then: I know that I will have seen Poor Things, Maestro, and Ferrari in the next two weeks, so my list might be significantly shaken up. I will upvote your post once I count the vote.

3. I have made some little categories to shout out other film achievements, so feel free to sort by Oldest and respond in those!

4. discussion is encouraged of course but please refrain from openly criticizing other people’s picks, this is the space to talk about stuff you liked and not stuff you didn’t!

5. have fun out there

6. you can’t wake up if you don’t fall asleep

