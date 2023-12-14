Werewolf Announcement: Tournament Invitation!

We’ve been invited to participate in the inaugural Discord Town of Salem Championship! The Discord ToS Championship is an annual tournament that will follow a similar format to the MU Mafia Championship. Games will be held on Discord and will feature a Town of Salem rolelist with a few extra roles and mechanics. Like the Mafia Championship, each participating community will elect one player to represent them. Document containing the details of this tournament can be found HERE. Some details from the invitation to consider:

The games will take place on the Testing Grounds Discord Mafia server.

Your representative should be prepared for having to read upwards of 2,000 messages per 24 hours during the early stages of the game. Additionally, there’s a requirement that each player must send at least 25 messages per Game Day. Only active players should apply/participate.

during the early stages of the game. Additionally, there’s a requirement that each player must send at least 25 messages per Game Day. Only active players should apply/participate. All games will be played with a DARK Matrix setup. See full invite for role details.

setup. See full invite for role details. All games will have a 24/24 day/night cycles . From Day 2 onwards, majority elimination will be enabled at 12 hours after SoD.

. From Day 2 onwards, majority elimination will be enabled at 12 hours after SoD. QUALIFIERS: 3 Qualifier Games will be played, consisting of 15 players each . i.e. every representative plays in one Qualifier Game. The players themselves vote post-game to determine who is deserving of advancement along with the host and cohost. The top 5 most voted players will advance to the finals.

3 Qualifier Games will be played, consisting of . i.e. every representative plays in one Qualifier Game. The players themselves vote post-game to determine who is deserving of advancement along with the host and cohost. The top 5 most voted players will advance to the finals. Start dates ranging from mid-December to mid-January.

THE FINALE: The Finale Game will be played using the same rolelist. Once it has completed, the players vote to determine who shall receive the title of Season 1 Champion, and the results will be determined the same way as qualifier advancement.

The Finale Game will be played using the same rolelist. Once it has completed, the players vote to determine who shall receive the title of Season 1 Champion, and the results will be determined the same way as qualifier advancement. The Final Game will most likely be played in early February.

So we need to decide if anyone wants to participate. We need to let them know ASAP, so if you are interested in playing please let me know below! If you have questions or concerns, we can talk about those too. I’m happy to pass along any questions to the organizer!

If no one can participate this year, that’s okay too! It’s a busy time of the year for many, so no reason to force ourselves if it’s too much. We can always say “thanks for considering us, maybe next year!”

Also, hi, hello, how’s everyone doing?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...