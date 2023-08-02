The Wednesday Politics Thread Gets Back on Track

Hello! Been a whirlwind in the new job, but as promised, I wanted to do a more substantive header after phoning it in for much of the last month. Continuing my theme, I thought we’d take another look at Avocados past:

2022: Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. Pentagon officials wiped text records from June 6. Cool images from the James Webb telescope.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Record Reviews (with Pen!). Top 10: Actors. Batgirl was canceled.



2021: Poor framing from the media on people contracting COVID after receiving the vaccine. Sobering report on how much ice Greenland has lost. Sobering report on the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in America.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Late to the Party: Silver Age Superman. The Marvel Librarian on Amazing Fantasy #15. Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer reaction.



2020: COVID and COVID fatigue. Lingering speculation over Biden’s impending VP pick. Paul Krugman calling out Republicans for only caring about the deficit when it suits them.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: An illustrated primer on asexuality. 30 day anime challenge asks about your favorite anime. Night Thread featuring Cocktail Week.



2019: The Democratic debates. Someone prayed for Nate’s wife’s sprained foot. Calls to impeach Trump (for the first time). The importance of James Baldwin on what would have been his 95th birthday.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A thread to push people outside the OT and PT to all the other great Avocado features! Name That Band (by misheard lyrics). Unpopular *positive* opinion challenge.



2018: Trump screamed about Mueller. The EPA, under Trump, attacked California’s fuel economy rules. Alex Trebek suggested Laura Coates as a potential replacement for him on Jeopardy.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Pastiche thread. Made Overseas: Shin Godzilla. Let’s Talk on how we can have serious discussion at The Avocado.



Be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

