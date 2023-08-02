The Book Nook Rides Again! (8/2)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado. This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

This is my first week hosting the Book Nook! A big thank you to Warmerdam for the terrific job he’s done running this place the last couple of years. I’d also like to say thank you to Group Therapy, the founder of the Book Nook.

Since most of the comments here are folks giving updates on what they are currently reading, I thought it might be fun to let people submit short (two to four paragraph) book related essays and feature a different one in the header each week. They could be author bios, analysis of a specific genre or style, anything that you want. Let me know what you think in the comments. If we decide to go ahead with the idea and people want to contribute, they can send their essays to one of my old comments.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible.Pictures are fine as long as they are book related. Thanks, and happy posting!

