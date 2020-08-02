Avocado Cocktail Week Night 2: Yellow Parrot (August 2)

Tonight’s drink is the Yellow Parrot! This is a potent concoction that first appeared in the Savoy Cocktail book of 1930, although some claim it is a Boston native. It’s primary alcoholic ingredient is absinthe; the anise flavoured spirit that was banned in numerous countries in the early parts of the 20th Century due to it’s association with violent crimes and insanity.

Yellow Parrot

¾ ounce absinthe

¾ ounce yellow Chartreuse

¾ ounce apricot brandy

1 orange slice

Ice

Fill a mixing glass two-thirds full with ice. Add the absinthe, yellow, Chartreuse and apricot brandy; stir vigorously. Strain into a chilled Martini glass and garnish with the orange slice.

