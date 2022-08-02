Tuesday’s Politics thread is chillin’

So here we go. This was the big story yesterday afternoon, hope Biden’s speech later goes ok (it’s so weird writing these things from the past and trying to predict the next 14 hours until it publishes….anyhoooooo).
This guy got seven years, which is a good thing. Do I wish it was more? Sure. But his judge was appointed by The Idiot. This could have been much worse (and I hate that we have to keep track of who appointed whom now).
Alex Jones will be taking the stand today. THAT should be interesting. And if you want to follow along, this person has been live-tweeting the proceedings.
And there’s my three bits! Enjoy. Hope they are tasty morsels. Hope y’all have a good day. And if you’re not having a good day, I hope you can take a moment, take some deep breaths, and feel some grace, despite your day. I’d recommend we all get some fresh air, but it’s too damn hot out there for that. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. Make good choices, folks!