Tuesday’s Politics thread is chillin’

So here we go. This was the big story yesterday afternoon, hope Biden’s speech later goes ok (it’s so weird writing these things from the past and trying to predict the next 14 hours until it publishes….anyhoooooo).

Breaking News: The top leader of Al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahri, was killed by a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend, officials said. https://t.co/8F1j0HjTEE — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 1, 2022

This guy got seven years, which is a good thing. Do I wish it was more? Sure. But his judge was appointed by The Idiot. This could have been much worse (and I hate that we have to keep track of who appointed whom now).

BREAKING: Guy Reffitt, the first Capitol rioter convicted at trial, has been sentenced to more than 7 years in prison — the longest term of incarceration yet in a January 6 case.

Reffitt is in a "class of his own," Judge Dabney Friedrick said today. — Ryan Barber (@cryanbarber) August 1, 2022

Alex Jones will be taking the stand today. THAT should be interesting. And if you want to follow along, this person has been live-tweeting the proceedings.

Reynal will be calling Alex Jones as witness. Hoo boy. — Ace Associate, Morgan Stringer (@MoString) August 1, 2022

P.S. not a good sign if you don't know if your client is testifying until fifteen minutes before you have to disclose that, especially if said client is testifying the next day. I would never trial prep in this manner. That is just me though! — Ace Associate, Morgan Stringer (@MoString) August 1, 2022

And there’s my three bits! Enjoy. Hope they are tasty morsels. Hope y’all have a good day. And if you’re not having a good day, I hope you can take a moment, take some deep breaths, and feel some grace, despite your day. I’d recommend we all get some fresh air, but it’s too damn hot out there for that. Don’t threaten Mayor McSquirrel. Make good choices, folks!

