Werewolf 207 – Tomb of Horrors, Day Seven

In ages past, a human magic-user/cleric of surpassing evil took the steps necessary to preserve his life force beyond the centuries he had already lived, and this creature became the lich, Acererak.

Over the scores of years that followed, the lich dwelled with hordes of ghastly servants in the gloomy stone halls of the very hill where the Tomb is. Eventually even the undead life force of Acererak began to wane, so for the next eight decades, the lich’s servants labored to create the Tomb of Horrors. Then Acererak destroyed all of his slaves and servitors, magically hid the entrance to his halls, and went to his final haunt, while his soul roamed strange planes unknown to even the wisest of sages.

As the party enters the lich’s crypt, all that remains of Acererak are the dust of his bones and his skull resting in the far recesses of the vault.

“That’s it?” said the possum. “I killed all those people just for some stupid bones?”

“You did what now?” asked the Neutral President.

Enraged, the possum leapt at the President and tore out his throat, which he didn’t have much of a strong opinion about.

NARROWSTRIFE has died. They were an NPC (VANILLA TOWN).

The rest of the party rushed over to the bleeding President to try and save him, except for one who lingered behind to take care of the marsupial issue.

HOHO has died. He was the DOPPERGANGER (SERIAL KILLER) and was pretending to be the FIGHTER.

3 Town

1 Wolf

Players 1. Cop on the Edge-ish

2. Josephus

3. Marlowe

4. Queequeg Anewholiday ACOLYTE TOWN

Anna VANILLA TOWN

April ILLUSIONIST WOLF

Beinggreen CLERIC WOLF

Copywight VANILLA TOWN

Dourif PALADIN TOWN

Eleanor VANILLA WOLF

Flubba VANILLA TOWN

Hoho DOPPELGANGER

Jake ROGUE TOWN

Moolissa WIZARD TOWN

MSD VANILLA TOWN

Narrowstrife VANILLA TOWN

Owen RANGER TOWN

Pablo VANILLA TOWN

Raven VANILLA TOWN

Side Character VANILLA TOWN

Wasp VANILLA TOWN

Roles Acolyte

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Cleric spell list.



Cleric

Can cast all spells from the Cleric spell list, one per day/night cycle.



Doppelganger (Serial Killer)

Must kill a player each night. The Doppelganger may be an NPC or may be replacing one of the class roles, in which case that role (and its powers) are not in the game. The Doppelganger cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Fighter

Second Wind (1-shot) – The first time the Fighter is targeted to be killed, they do not die, instead their role is revealed. The next time they die, they stay dead.



Illusionist

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Wizard spell list.



Monk

Flurry of Blows (1-shot) – Can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously.



NPCs

Vanilla players.



Paladin

Lawful Good – The Paladin must be a Town role.



Detect Evil – Each night, the Paladin may learn the alignment of a player they choose. The Doppelganger, the Rogue, and any Plane Shifted players read as “blocked”.



Ranger

Hunter’s Mark (1-shot) – Choose a player, if that player performs any action at night, you see who they targeted (but not what they did). If you see no action, you can move your Hunter’s Mark to a different player the next night. If you see the Doppelganger, they get a Spot check vs. your Hide check, and if they spot you, they can choose to kill you instead of their original target.



Rogue

Sneak Attack (1-shot) – The rogue can make a poison sneak attack on a player during the day. To do this, the rogue must reply to one of their target’s comments using a secret word that only the rogue and the mod know. That night, their target makes a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they die. If the target doesn’t die, the Rogue can try again on a future day. The Cleric’s Sanctuary spell also blocks Sneak Attack.



Stealth – The Rogue cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Wizard

Can cast all spells from the Wizard spell list, one per day/night cycle.

Spells Each spell can only be cast once per game (per player).

The Cleric and Wizard can each cast only one spell per day/night cycle.

Spells can be cast on yourself.



Cleric Spells

– Bear’s Endurance: Choose a player. The next day, that player must include a bear pun or image of a bear in every post they make. Each time they post without a bear reference, they receive a vote.

– Cure Wounds: Protect your target from being killed that night.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Sanctuary: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. Cancel all votes on a player of your choice and prevent further votes on them for the rest of the day. Also blocks the Rogue’s Sneak Attack.

– Speak With Dead: Ask a question of the graveyard. Response may be cryptic.



Wizard Spells

– Bestow Curse: Choose a player. The next day, that player cannot use a letter of your choice in their posts. Each time they use the cursed letter, they receive a vote.

– Confusion: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. All votes are wiped off the board. Everyone can cast a new vote, but they cannot vote for anyone they already voted for before Confusion was cast.

– Displacement: Choose a player. Any night actions targeting that player have a 50% chance of failing.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Summon Monster: Choose a player. The next day, that player must draw a monster and post it to the thread.

Win Conditions The special win condition depended on the Doppelganger surviving to the final encounter with Acererak. Since that didn’t happen, we will have a normal Werewolf game end. Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and Doppelganger night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Plane Shift/Displacement > all other night actions > kills. Daily Events Events will be held during the day. Participation is optional, though random participants may find valuable loot. Events are mostly for fun and flavor, so if you “die” in an event you don’t actually die in the game. NPC (Vanilla) Message Here is the message that vanilla players received in Discord:

You have no special powers, other than the innate courage to explore Acererak’s Tomb. You are VANILLA (NPC).

Day Seven will end on Thursday, May 25 at 5pm PST/8pm EST or until all players have voted.

