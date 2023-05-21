Werewolf 207 – Tomb of Horrors, Day Four

With the snakes dead and the proper 27B stroke 6 forms filled out, the party continues onward, ever deeper into Acererak’s tomb. Of horrors.

They find themselves in a narrow passage of white alabaster. The floor is a polished smooth gray marble.

“I’m worried about the security of our shit!” says Chad.

Indeed, as they make their way down the corridor, the floor quickly begins to move on a downward slant. Everyone starts to slip as the floor tilts at an increasingly steep angle. Some of the adventurers fall, while others climb on each other to avoid sliding downwards towards certain doom.

Most of the party is able to clamber back up to the temple, but a few of them (helped by some surreptitious kicks to the forehead amidst the chaos) tumble down into a pit of flaming molten lava, where they get all burnt up but good.

Anewholiday has died. They were the ACOLYTE and TOWN.

Dourif has died. They were the TOWN PALADIN.

Flubba has died. They were an NPC (VANILLA TOWN).

11 Town

1 Wolf

1 Serial Killer

Players 1. Anewholiday ACOLYTE TOWN

2. Anna VANILLA TOWN

3. April ILLUSIONIST WOLF

4. Beinggreen CLERIC WOLF

5. Cop on the Edge-ish

6. Copywight VANILLA TOWN

7. Dourif PALADIN TOWN

8. Eleanor VANILLA WOLF

9. Flubba VANILLA TOWN

10. Hoho

11. Jake

12. Josephus

13. Marlowe

14. Moolissa

15. MSD VANILLA TOWN

16. Narrowstrife

17. Owen

18. Pablo

19. Queequeg

20. Raven

21. Side Character

22. Wasp

Roles Acolyte

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Cleric spell list.



Cleric

Can cast all spells from the Cleric spell list, one per day/night cycle.



Doppelganger (Serial Killer)

Must kill a player each night. The Doppelganger may be an NPC or may be pretending to be one of the class roles. The Doppelganger cannot be detected by the Paladin.

(NOTE: If the Doppelganger dies before the start of Day 3, a new one will be chosen from among the NPCs.)



Fighter

Second Wind (1-shot) – The first time the Fighter is targeted to be killed, they do not die, instead their role is revealed. The next time they die, they stay dead.



Illusionist

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Wizard spell list.



Monk

Flurry of Blows (1-shot) – Can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously.



NPCs

Vanilla players.



Paladin

Lawful Good – The Paladin must be a Town role.



Detect Evil – Each night, the Paladin may learn the alignment of a player they choose. The Doppelganger, the Rogue, and any Plane Shifted players read as “blocked”.



Ranger

Hunter’s Mark (1-shot) – Choose a player, if that player performs any action at night, you see who they targeted (but not what they did). If you see no action, you can move your Hunter’s Mark to a different player the next night. If you see the Doppelganger, they get a Spot check vs. your Hide check, and if they spot you, they can choose to kill you instead of their original target.



Rogue

Sneak Attack (1-shot) – The rogue can make a poison sneak attack on a player during the day. To do this, the rogue must reply to one of their target’s comments using a secret word that only the rogue and the mod know. That night, their target makes a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they die. If the target doesn’t die, the Rogue can try again on a future day. The Cleric’s Sanctuary spell also blocks Sneak Attack.



Stealth – The Rogue cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Wizard

Can cast all spells from the Wizard spell list, one per day/night cycle.

Spells Each spell can only be cast once per game (per player).

The Cleric and Wizard can each cast only one spell per day/night cycle.

Spells can be cast on yourself.



Cleric Spells

– Bear’s Endurance: Choose a player. The next day, that player must include a bear pun or image of a bear in every post they make. Each time they post without a bear reference, they receive a vote.

– Cure Wounds: Protect your target from being killed that night.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Sanctuary: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. Cancel all votes on a player of your choice and prevent further votes on them for the rest of the day. Also blocks the Rogue’s Sneak Attack.

– Speak With Dead: Ask a question of the graveyard. Response may be cryptic.



Wizard Spells

– Bestow Curse: Choose a player. The next day, that player cannot use a letter of your choice in their posts. Each time they use the cursed letter, they receive a vote.

– Confusion: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. All votes are wiped off the board. Everyone can cast a new vote, but they cannot vote for anyone they already voted for before Confusion was cast.

– Displacement: Choose a player. Any night actions targeting that player have a 50% chance of failing.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Summon Monster: Choose a player. The next day, that player must draw a monster and post it to the thread.

Win Conditions Win conditions for Town, the Wolves, and the Doppelganger will be revealed later in the game. Until then, normal Werewolf rules apply. Rules No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and Doppelganger night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Plane Shift/Displacement > all other night actions > kills. Daily Events Events will be held during the day. Participation is optional, though random participants may find valuable loot. Events are mostly for fun and flavor, so if you “die” in an event you don’t actually die in the game. NPC (Vanilla) Message Here is the message that vanilla players received in Discord:

You have no special powers, other than the innate courage to explore Acererak’s Tomb. You are VANILLA (NPC).

Day One, Day Two, Day Three

Day Four will end on Monday, May 22 at 2pm PST/5pm EST.

