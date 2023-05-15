Werewolf 207 – Tomb of Horrors, Day One

Legend tells of a lost and lonely hill, under which lies a labyrinthine crypt. It is said to be filled with terrible traps and ferocious monsters, but also rich treasures both precious and magical.

It is the tomb of Acererak, the demi-lich.

At the western border of the Duchy of Geoff, the adventuring party find the low, flat-topped hill rumored to hide the tomb. It is covered in weeds, thorns, and ugly black rocks, which makes walking across it slow and difficult.

The party use the 10-foot poles brought specifically for this purpose to prod at the ground, exposing a tunnel entrance. Digging with sword and bloodied hands, a smoove young warrior breaks through into a dark, cobwebbed chamber of plain stone. At the far side of the chamber is an oaken door.

“Oh yeah, I found it!”, he says. Despite the urgent pleas for caution from his fellow adventurers, the warrior rushes towards the door and opens it, revealing … a blank wall. The ceiling collapses on him and deals 5d10 hit points of damage. Sic humor has died.

The rest of the party continues to prod at the ground until they find another tunnel entrance, with another set of double doors at the end of a stone corridor. This time, the party approaches hesitantly, so most of them are prepared when a huge stone block slides across the hall. Most of them are able to jump out of the way, but two young mages fail their Dexterity saves. Both of the mages try to stop the block with spreadsheets, but they are crushed under the weight of the slab. Moonster and Nate have died.

After catching their breath, the party continues their search until they find a third tunnel. Rather than plain stone, bright, brilliant colors can be seen, undimmed by the passage of decades. Illustrations cover the walls depecting wolves, humans, and other animal-headed creatures.

You have found the entrance to Acererak’s tomb!

17 Town

4 Wolves

1 Serial Killer

Players 1. Anewholiday

2. Anna

3. April

4. Beinggreen

5. Cop on the Edge-ish

6. Copywight

7. Dourif

8. Eleanor

9. Flubba

10. Hoho

11. Jake

12. Josephus

13. Marlowe

14. Moolissa

15. MSD

16. Narrowstrife

17. Owen

18. Pablo

19. Queequeg

20. Raven

21. Side Character

22. Wasp

Roles Acolyte

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Cleric spell list.



Cleric

Can cast all spells from the Cleric spell list, one per day/night cycle.



Doppelganger (Serial Killer)

Must kill a player each night. The Doppelganger may be an NPC or may be pretending to be one of the class roles. The Doppelganger cannot be detected by the Paladin.

(NOTE: If the Doppelganger dies before the start of Day 3, a new one will be chosen from among the NPCs.)



Fighter

Second Wind (1-shot) – The first time the Fighter is targeted to be killed, they do not die, instead their role is revealed. The next time they die, they stay dead.



Illusionist

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Wizard spell list.



Monk

Flurry of Blows (1-shot) – Can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously.



NPCs

Vanilla players.



Paladin

Lawful Good – The Paladin must be a Town role.



Detect Evil – Each night, the Paladin may learn the alignment of a player they choose. The Doppelganger, the Rogue, and any Plane Shifted players read as “blocked”.



Ranger

Hunter’s Mark (1-shot) – Choose a player, if that player performs any action at night, you see who they targeted (but not what they did). If you see no action, you can move your Hunter’s Mark to a different player the next night. If you see the Doppelganger, they get a Spot check vs. your Hide check, and if they spot you, they can choose to kill you instead of their original target.



Rogue

Sneak Attack (1-shot) – The rogue can make a poison sneak attack on a player during the day. To do this, the rogue must reply to one of their target’s comments using a secret word that only the rogue and the mod know. That night, their target makes a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they die. If the target doesn’t die, the Rogue can try again on a future day. The Cleric’s Sanctuary spell also blocks Sneak Attack.



Stealth – The Rogue cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Wizard

Can cast all spells from the Wizard spell list, one per day/night cycle.

Spells Each spell can only be cast once per game (per player).

The Cleric and Wizard can each cast only one spell per day/night cycle.

Spells can be cast on yourself.



Cleric Spells

– Bear’s Endurance: Choose a player. The next day, that player must include a bear pun or image of a bear in every post they make. Each time they post without a bear reference, they receive a vote.

– Cure Wounds: Protect your target from being killed that night.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Sanctuary: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. Cancel all votes on a player of your choice and prevent further votes on them for the rest of the day. Also blocks the Rogue’s Sneak Attack.

– Speak With Dead: Ask a question of the graveyard. Response may be cryptic.



Wizard Spells

– Bestow Curse: Choose a player. The next day, that player cannot use a letter of your choice in their posts. Each time they use the cursed letter, they receive a vote.

– Confusion: Can be cast during the day at any time before the one hour Twilight warning. All votes are wiped off the board. Everyone can cast a new vote, but they cannot vote for anyone they already voted for before Confusion was cast.

– Displacement: Choose a player. Any night actions targeting that player have a 50% chance of failing.

– Plane Shift: The targeted player is sent to another plane for the night, blocking their action and all other actions that target them. Any 1-shot action or spell the target player uses is blocked, but not spent.

– Summon Monster: Choose a player. The next day, that player must draw a monster and post it to the thread.

Win Conditions Win conditions for Town, the Wolves, and the Doppelganger will be revealed later in the game. Until then, normal Werewolf rules apply.

Rules -No quoting or screencapping from Discord.

-You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know!

-Wolf and Doppelganger night kill actions are mandatory. Wolf kills are performed as a group unless there is only one wolf left.

-A tie vote at Twilight results in RNG amongst the tied players.

-Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced.

-Be nice: Attack arguments, not people.

-Night Action Order of Operations: Plane Shift/Displacement > all other night actions > kills.

Daily Events Events will be held during the day. Participation is optional, though random participants may find valuable loot. Events are mostly for fun and flavor, so if you “die” in an event you don’t actually die in the game.

NPC (Vanilla) Message Here is the message that vanilla players received in Discord:

You have no special powers, other than the innate courage to explore Acererak’s Tomb. You are VANILLA (NPC).

Day One will end on Tuesday, May 16 at 4pm PST/7pm EST.

