Muppet Casting: Succession

There’s two weeks left of Succession, and the inspiration struck me to bring back Muppet Casting for this occasion

Statler and Waldorf as Logan Roy – I was initially unsure if I could pick out a Muppet well suited for the role of a belligerent old man, but then I realized I knew exactly the pair experienced at mercilessly criticizing their fellow characters. I could have said one is playing Logan and maybe the other is playing Ewan, but I don’t want to break up the duo, so we’re just saying Logan is a two headed monster in this scenario.

Fozzie Bear as Roman Roy – As I like to do, I am matching up Fozzie with the "jokester" character of the show, but in this case I really like the dynamic created where he's Statler and Waldorf's son, destined to never earn their approval.

Gonzo the Great as Kendall Roy – I'm kind of just matching a major Muppet with a lead role here. I could justify it by noting Kendall has done some wild stunts in his own time. But mostly I like the visual of seeing Gonzo starring into the distance like Kendall does.

Miss Piggy as Shiv Roy – Naturally the part for the leading lady of the Muppets, Miss Piggy is probably better prepared than her fellow Muppets to play a highly toxic individual.

Kermit the Frog as Tom Wambsgans – Of course if Piggy is Shiv than Kermit must be Tom. I also think it works for Kermit to play a character of more humble origins, even if he ultimately a jerk as well.

Walter as Greg Hirsch – I like to not forget about this one-time film protagonist, and I think he works here as an anxious character who feels out of his depth. I considered Scooter to fill the need for an Assistant, but since he's actually competent at his job by Muppet standards, I think he makes more sense as the equivalent to Kendall's assistant Jess.

Lew Zealand as Connor Roy – I could have said Sam the Eagle to play up the Presidential ambitions, or Rowlf to emphasize him being the most chill Roy, but ultimately I thought it most appropriate to simply cast a minor Muppet no one takes very seriously.

Janice as Willa Ferreyra – Traditional casting of Janice as a side female character, this works with Janice embodying Willa's artsy side.

Rizzo the Rat as Stewy Hosseini – With Gonzo as Kendall, it makes sense to cast Rizzo as his clever but slimy friend Stewy.

Pepe the King Prawn as Lukas Matsson – Pepe seems right to play the hot outsider who gets involved in the Roys' business. I could have made a nationality joke by casting Swedish Chef, but Chef probably makes more sense as one of Matsson's advisors in this scenario.

Uncle Deadly as Frank Vernon, Bunsen Honeydew as Karl Muller, Beaker as Hugo Baker – Rounding out what I think are some solid casting choices for the Roy's business advisors.

Special Guest Star J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman – I was basically inspired to do this whole bit by one tweet saying if you recast Succession with Muppets, Gerri should be the one that stays human, and I was pretty satisfied to go with that concept.

