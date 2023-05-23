Werewolf 207 – Tomb of Horrors, Day Six

Acolyte

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Cleric spell list.



Cleric

Can cast all spells from the Cleric spell list, one per day/night cycle.



Doppelganger (Serial Killer)

Must kill a player each night. The Doppelganger may be an NPC or may be replacing one of the class roles, in which case that role (and its powers) are not in the game. The Doppelganger cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Fighter

Second Wind (1-shot) – The first time the Fighter is targeted to be killed, they do not die, instead their role is revealed. The next time they die, they stay dead.



Illusionist

Once per game, you can cast a spell from the Wizard spell list.



Monk

Flurry of Blows (1-shot) – Can secretly add two additional votes to a single day. The additional votes are applied at Twilight anonymously.



NPCs

Vanilla players.



Paladin

Lawful Good – The Paladin must be a Town role.



Detect Evil – Each night, the Paladin may learn the alignment of a player they choose. The Doppelganger, the Rogue, and any Plane Shifted players read as “blocked”.



Ranger

Hunter’s Mark (1-shot) – Choose a player, if that player performs any action at night, you see who they targeted (but not what they did). If you see no action, you can move your Hunter’s Mark to a different player the next night. If you see the Doppelganger, they get a Spot check vs. your Hide check, and if they spot you, they can choose to kill you instead of their original target.



Rogue

Sneak Attack (1-shot) – The rogue can make a poison sneak attack on a player during the day. To do this, the rogue must reply to one of their target’s comments using a secret word that only the rogue and the mod know. That night, their target makes a Constitution saving throw, and if they fail, they die. If the target doesn’t die, the Rogue can try again on a future day. The Cleric’s Sanctuary spell also blocks Sneak Attack.



Stealth – The Rogue cannot be detected by the Paladin.



Wizard

Can cast all spells from the Wizard spell list, one per day/night cycle.