The Wednesday Politics Thread Learns How to Deal with 500-1000 Crows

This past Monday I had a long, long drive back to North Carolina from Ohio, and podcasts helped make the drive a little less dull. One such podcast? Science Friday, which had some fascinating segments last week, so I thought I’d share for a science-y Wednesday header.

What do you do when hundreds of crows decide to roost in your neighborhood and poop everywhere? This was a problem that vexed one Baltimore neighborhood, and the story was chronicled in what was perhaps the most interesting and funniest SciFri segment I’ve ever heard.

Also on last week’s Science Friday, co-host of the Maintenance Phase podcast Aubrey Gordon talked about some of the most common myths surrounding weight and weight loss. Maintenance Phase is another great podcast, where Aubrey is joined by PT favorite Michael Hobbes to talk about bad science around diets, nutrition, and weight (their episodes about the beef lobby’s lawsuit against Oprah also provided some great entertainment on my drive).

The Colorado River’s low water levels have been in the news lately, and one of the biggest uses of water goes toward livestock farming. Science Friday spent some time talking about beans as a source of protein, and one with far less environmental impact. Perhaps as you do some meal planning for the next week, think about preparing a dish centered on beans. Some great recipes are included in the link!

Lastly, they spent some time in the world of insects, looking at the latest research suggesting that bees have feelings and tracing the evolution of butterflies. Incredible insights into the world of biology that help us understand where animals come from and how their brains work.

Hope these scientific tidbits bring an interesting start to your day. Otherwise, be kind and thoughtful today. Cheers.

