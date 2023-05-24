The Book Nook Ends Ambiguously (5/24)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

A while ago we had the prompt of favorite endings or ending passages. In that thread Mayelbridwen, The Hayes Code and El Santo started talking about ambiguous endings, and I agreed that was a good enough prompt to stand on its own. Because sometimes those are the best ones. So, courtesy of those Book Nookers, what are your favorite ambiguous endings? (short stories, by their nature, often end ambiguously so mentioning those is highly encouraged).

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

