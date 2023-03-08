The Wednesday Politics Thread is for the Birds

Happy Wednesday and happy international women’s day, Avocados. Hope you are heading into the day with energy and thoughtfulness. Continuing our lookback into Avocados past, let’s see what we were talking about on this day in history:

2022: A header full of good news. The first January 6 insurrectionist to go on trial was found guilty on all counts. Regulations against crypto.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Results of the Prince song tournament. Movie thread. 30 day video game challenge talked about FPS games.

2021: Burger King goes really tasteless for International Women’s Day. Biden supported union efforts at Amazon. Updated guidelines from the CDC for vaccinated individuals.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Anime Worth Watching: Boogiepop (it really is great!). Pop Optics on Fargo. Final nomination predictions for the Oscars.

2020: This coronavirus thing was starting to feel waaaaay more real. But the looming elections and Biden’s ascendance still dominated a lot of the conversation.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A Simpsons review of The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochy Show. Your 100 favorite songs. The finals for the Tim Horton’s Brier curling championship.

2019: Warren introduced a bill to break up big tech. The death of the incandescent light bulb. The Simpsons episode “Stark Raving Dad” was pulled from circulation.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Doctuar reviews castles of the UK. Identify this GIF. The Night Thread Celebrated International Women’s Day.

2018: Organizers of the Charlottesville rally were charged with conspiracy to commit violence. Trump goes after violence in video games and also thinks trade wars are easy to win.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Recommendations for female-made media. A toy collecting thread asks about your dream toy lines. Your pop culture quirks.

Be kind and thoughtful today. If you need some relaxation, I recommend Cornell’s bird camera. Cheers.

