30 Day Video Game Remastered Challenge Day 8: FPS Games

Thanks to Mr Ixolite for the prompts this month!

The month of March is here and we’re ready to talk about video games! We last did this at the end of 2020 and have a whole new set and approach to talk about the vast realm of video games. To get things going today we’re talking about first-person shooter games! These types of games are still some of the ones that are most associated with the “standard” of gaming and today we want to know which one you think has the best single-player campaign! What has the best multiplayer design?

Bonus Prompt: What’s the best first-person game that isn’t a shooter?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...