The 2020 Tim Hortons Brier is now down to the final two teams! Who will win to become the new Team Canada? Will it be the powerful Team Newfoundland/Labrador led by Skip Brad Gushue or the so-far unbeaten Team Alberta and Skip Brendan Bottcher! Alberta beat N/L earlier in the tournament and this looks to be an enticing match

Team Newfoundland/Labrador’s Brad Gushue Team Alberta Skip Brendan Bottcher

The match begins at 7PM EST on ESPN 3(online)

https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=a3638dbd-001c-4c3a-9e31-d4e18edab4a7

