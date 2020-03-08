Marbula One: 2020 Hivedrive GP Race 4

It’s time for race #4 in the Marbula One Grand Prix. Our orbicular athletes are here to face down 11 laps of death-defying turns, obstacles, and straightaways.

As we learned yesterday, the variance in lap times on Hivedrive is huge, and it’s all because of the hive at centre of the course. Stay off the walls, and you’re golden. Bump into them, and you’re well and truly screwed. Just take a look at Orangin of the O’rangers, who held the lead for several laps before messing up and dropping back to a miserable eighth place finish. In the end, Team Galactic’s and the Midnight Wisps’ consistent lap-to-lap performances paid dividends, with them finishing in first and third, respectively. Meanwhile, a late-race surge from the Savage Speeders put them in the silver medal position.

Stray thoughts:

The Hazers also had really consistent performance and even managed to post the fastest lap time. Unfortunately, it only netted them the fourth-place spot. Fortunately, that’s still enough for them to maintain first in the overall standings.

What the hell happened to the Green Ducks? Everyone thought they’d be serious contenders for the championship, but a 13th-place finish? Come on.

It looks like the host’s curse has been broken, with the Hornets finishing in a disappointing but respectable 7th.

Mary got lapped. At this rate, she’s going to get cut from Team Primary’s squad next season.

Next week, we’re off to the curves and winds of Greenstone. Let’s pray that our spherical sportsmen don’t get motion sickness!

Complete stats for Marbula One can be found at the Marble League Wiki.

