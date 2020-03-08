3/8/2020 Batwoman/Supergirl Live Chat

“Grinning From Ear to Ear”



Batwoman and Luke are on the trail of a villain targeting social media mavens. Sophie gets an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary offers her expertise to assist Kate. Jacob Kane is approached to make good on a favor, while Alice focuses on her plans for retribution.

“The Bodyguard”



Lex tasks Supergirl with protecting Andrea from an anti-tech extremist, but his nefarious purpose goes beyond merely keeping Andrea alive. Meanwhile, Lena moves forward with Non Nocere, with Lex’s help

Here’s the live chat

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email



Like this: Like Loading...