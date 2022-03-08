Tuesday’s Politics thread looks for good news.

I’m going to try for good news links only today in the header. There’s plenty of hard news out there, and dark news, and sad news, and disturbing news, and it’s all important and it’ll be shared down below. I’ll even share some of it, I’m sure. But up here, I’m going to keep things positive.

So here we go!

"This is censorship."



Students across Texas are forming banned-book clubs and distribution drives as Republican lawmakers in the state target books that focus mostly on themes of race, gender and sexuality. https://t.co/6OZHoMMamQ — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) March 7, 2022

And it’s about damn time for this.

PASSED: H.R.55, Emmett Till Antilynching Act



By unanimous consent. — U.S. Senate Majority Floor Updates (@DSenFloor) March 7, 2022

Yo Yo Ma performed spontaneously in front of the Russian embassy.

Yo Yo Ma performing this morning with his cello at 2650 Wisconsin Ave, NW, Washington, the Russian Embassy. "I felt I just had to do something to express my sorrow about the plight of Ukraine," he said. pic.twitter.com/M9zWT8AsfO — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) March 8, 2022

OK, that’s my three tweets. There will be many, many, many more tweets, posts, headlines, conversations, and debates below. Let’s stay kind and gracious. No threatening anybody. Please give people time and grace to process things (that includes you!). There’s a lot happening right now.

Maybe find a little something special for somebody. A little piece of candy, a meme that your best friend would appreciate, a song a family member would love, go a little bit out of your way to drop a smidge of joy into someone’s world today. And maybe that somebody is you.

