The Wednesday Politics Thread Got Dates Mixed Up

Happy Wednesday, Politicados! May we all have a good day Politicadoing. I’ve been continuing to take a look at Avocado history… But when I was doing this, I got my dates mixed up and was perusing January 3. Rather than go back and fix my error, I decided to just roll with it, so enjoy this look at the conversations taking place on the Avocado X years + 1 day ago.

2022: The lingering effects of the “Gingers” episode of South Park. Commentary on the Box Tops for Education program. Devin Nunes resigned from Congress! (To become CEO of Trump Media. Is there an opposite of an exclamation mark?)

Elsewhere on The Avocado: An artist spotlight on Delta Goodrem. 100 Records That Set the World on Fire: The Bill Dixon Orchestra’s Intents And Purposes. A preview of January’s TV.

2021: Bean Dad happened (John Roderick made his daughter learn how to use a can opener). Trump pressured the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” 11,000 votes. The Georgia special election entered its final days.

Elsewhere on The Avocado:: How about some TV reviews? The premiere of The Great North. Bless the Harts’ Mega Lo Memories. Futurama’s My Three Suns.

2020: The US assassinated Qasem Soleimani. The Democratic primaries approached. This thread very quickly broke on me while trying to pick out some interesting news, so I mostly got a lot of replies pointing to no particular post. Thanks, Disqus.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: A French Revolution themed game of Werewolf. Job Rants asked about resolutions for the new year. Round 2 of the Best Movie Heroines tournament.

2019: The new session of Congress began, with Democrats retaking control of the House. A video emerged of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college, quelle horreur!

Elsewhere on The Avocado: Craftocados. Most Anticipated Movies of 2019 (part 3). Awash in the Stream looked at Bird Box.

2018: Trump and Steve Bannon feuding dominated the thread.

Elsewhere on The Avocado: The Snubbies for 1981 and nominations for the 1980 Snubbies. Change the Rules to a Sport. Comic Book Chat asked members what their comic book white whale is.

