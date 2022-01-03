January TV Preview – Network & Cable (I Know I Say This A Lot But What a Weird Selection of Shows)

Fox

Next Level Chef

Gordon Ramsay is back with Next Level Chef, the next evolution in cooking competitions. The series features a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet – which Ramsay designed — set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of a great chef is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst! With a level playing field, Ramsay has opened up the competition and scoured the country for the very best line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, food truck owners and everything in between, all competing against one another with the goal of finding the food world’s newest superstar. Joined by two elite names in the food world, chefs Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo, Ramsay and his co-mentors will leave no stone unturned, as they each recruit a group of the talented young chefs, and take them under their wings. Ramsay and his friends will attempt to bring out the very best in their cooks, as they all try to find “the one.”

Starring: Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arringron, Gino D’Acampo

Premieres January 2nd

The Cleaning Lady

Thony had it all – a successful career, a handsome husband and a child on the way. But when their son, Luca, was diagnosed with a rare, life-threatening immunodeficiency disorder, her husband’s own secrets begin to emerge, leaving Thony to save the boy on her own. Now in Las Vegas with her sister-in-law, Fiona, Thony waits for a matching bone marrow donor for Luca, while struggling to make ends meet as an undocumented worker. Then, through an unexpected connection with the mobster Arman Morales, Thony learns she can now save Luca – even if it means sacrificing her own soul in the process. Crossing into a world of moral greys, Thony begins to live a double life, keeping secrets from her family, while cleaning crime scenes for Arman and dodging the law.

Starring: Elodie Yung, Adan Canto, Martha Millan, Oliver Hudson, Valentino LaSalle, Sebastien LaSalle

Quick Thoughts: Like…it’s network television so she’ll probably be trapped between the mob and the FBI and end up an informant but I do love me a “villain couple who do super evil things while being utterly devoted to each other” trope. Fingers crossed.

Premieres January 3rd

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer is a new take on the original Joe Millionaire dating series that took the world by storm in 2003. The new series features two incredible single men… with one HUGE difference. One’s a millionaire, and the other is definitely NOT.

Quick Thoughts: Wouldn’t it be called Joe Millionaires? Or Joes Millionare?

Premieres January 6th

Pivoting

The series follows three women – and close-knit childhood friends – as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these women pivot, and alter their current paths, by way of a series of impulsive, ill-advised and self-indulgent decisions. These pivots will strengthen their bond and prove it’s never too late to screw up your life in the pursuit of happiness.

Starring: Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, J.T. Neal, Marcello Julian Reyes, Tommy Dewey

Premieres January 9th

Monarch

Monarch is an epic, multi-generational musical drama about America’s first family of country music. The Romans are passionate and fiercely talented, but while their name is synonymous with honesty, the very foundation of this family’s success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, the Romans’ reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky Roman, the brilliant and fierce heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, will stop at nothing to protect her family’s legacy. It’s finally her turn. But is it too late?

Starring: Anna Friel, Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Iñigo Pascual

Quick Thoughts: Yes. When I think country music I absolutely think of Galavant and Susan Sarandon. This is just a super snarky way of saying that I will be watching at least one episode for Galavant and Chuck from Pushing Daisies.

Premieres January 30th

ABC

Judge Steve Harvey

Real-life people with real-life conflicts will present their case in his courtroom, ranging from family disputes, unpaid bets, sour friendships and everything in between. With the help of Nancy, his trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense. Watch a special sneak peek here. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Starring: Steve Harvey

Premieres January 4th

Let the World See

A companion piece to Women of the Movement, the docuseries will chronicle Ms. Mamie Till-Mobley’s fierce quest for justice that sparked the civil rights movement after her son Emmett Till’s brutal murder, inspiring heroes like Ms. Rosa Parks and others to stand up boldly for their rights.

Premieres January 6th

Women of the Movement

The series is based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley, who in 1955 risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.

Starring: Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Glynn Turman, Ray Fisher, Chris Coy, Julia McDermott, Carter Jenkins, Gary Basaraba

Quick Thoughts: Just sat here for 20 minutes trying to figure out how to say “this is going to be absolutely devastating, you should watch it.”

This is going to be absolutely devastating, you should watch it.

Also this was announced as the first part of an anthology. I’m not sure if that’s still the case but I’m really curious as to who they would focus on next. A joint Claudette Colvin/Rosa Parks season?

Premieres January 6th

Promised Land

Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Starring: John Ortiz, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín, Rolando Chusan, Bellamy Young

Premieres January 24th

CBS

Good Sam

The series follows Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as Chief of Surgery after her renowned boss falls into a coma. When her former boss wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged her stellar talent. Complicating matters is that the caustic and arrogant Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith also happens to be her father. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

Starring: Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson, Edwin Hodge, Ray Strachan

Premieres January 5th

The CW

Naomi

Naomi follows the journey of a cool, confident, comic book-loving teenager as she pursues her hidden destiny. When a supernatural event shakes her small hometown of Port Oswego, Naomi sets out to uncover its origins. As she journeys to the heights of the Multiverse in search of answers, what Naomi discovers will challenge everything we believe about our heroes.

Starring: Kaci Walfall, Mary-Charles Jones, Barry Watson, Mouzam Makkar, Cranston Johnson, Alexander Wraith, Daniel Puig, Adrian Gemme, Will Meyers, Camila Moreno

Premieres January 11th

Freeform

Single Drunk Female

In this dramedy, a public flame-out at a New York media company forces 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol. Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self.

Starring: Sofia Black-D’Elia, Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson, Sasha Compère, Lily Mae Harrington, Garrick Bernard

Premieres January 20th

PBS

Around the World in 80 Days

The plot centres around Phileas Fogg making a £20,000 wager with snobbish members of the prestigious Reform Club that he can circumnavigate the world in 80 days, joined by his new valet Passepartout, and journalist Abigail Fix.

Starring: David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma, Leonie Benesch

Premieres January 2nd

SYFY

Astrid & Lilly Save The World

High school is hard enough when you’re different, but when outcast BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin) accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifyingly quirky monster dimension, it gets a lot more complicated. It’s up to them to vanquish the creepy creatures and save the world, becoming the badass heroes they were meant to be. That is, if they can survive the horrors of high school.

Starring: Jana Morrison, Samantha Aucoin

Premieres January 26th

OWN

Ladies Who List: Atlanta

Six professional Black women in business, including top-producing brokers, high-profile attorneys and luxury agents, manage their ever-changing work and personal relationships while serving clients in the Atlanta real estate market.

Premieres January 7th

The Kings of Napa

The Kings’ wine business has brought the family success and acclaim, but following the patriarch’s sudden exit from the company, his three children must grapple for the reins to the kingdom: to their own power, wealth and legacy.

Starring: Ashlee Brian, Rance Nix, Karen LeBlanc, Ebonée Noel, Isaiah Whitlock Jr.,Devika Parikh, Yaani King Mondschein

Premieres January 11th

E!

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules

Known for their celebrity parents, the cast is trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names. Throughout their 30-day stay, the ranch owners task them with all the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch. As they navigate their unfamiliar, and often uncomfortable, living situation, the group connects over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents. As some bond and others butt heads, it doesn’t take long for drama and hookups to heat up the bunkhouse. Throughout long, exhausting days of hard labor, the crew wonders who will sink or swim as they race to reach the enormous goal of reopening beautiful Saddleback Ranch to the public.

Premieres January 12th

A&E

Secrets of Playboy

Archival footage and exclusive interviews with insiders from all facets of the Playboy world, help unravel the glamorous mythology created by the Playboy brand over several decades.

Premieres January 24th

Nat Geo

The ’80s: Top Ten

Revisit the most memorable moments, gadgets, toys, fast foods, commercials and streetwear of this iconic decade to see which items our panel of experts put at the top of each list. From the launch of MTV and the Apple Macintosh to the tale of Teddy Ruxpin and Wendy’s Super Bar, go back in time with new interviews with iconic stars and industry mavens. Get firsthand insight and hear little-known stories on iconic ’80s moments and fixtures like why Apple’s iconic “1984” commercial nearly didn’t air, the Cabbage Patch Kids craze, how there was a secret second wedding dress made for Princess Diana and more. The ’80s Top Ten will remind you why the aftershocks of the ’80s are still felt today.

Premieres January 2nd

Discovery

This Came Out of Me

Working in the Emergency Room is all about rolling with the punches and is not for the squeamish. For the doctors and nurses at the 21 SignatureCare Emergency Center locations throughout Texas, it’s a chance to take on the challenge of helping people with painful, unusual, and sometimes even gruesome emergency cases. In an all-new series that the question ‘how did that get there?’ audiences will be guided by fashion model turned ER physician, Dr. Ruby Rose, one of twenty-one medical directors who oversee these freestanding ERs. She will treat us to everyday situations in which things end up in places they just shouldn’t be – from a monster bug getting stuck in a patient’s ear to a piece of concrete getting trapped in a patient’s leg, what goes in must come out!

Quick Thoughts: There is no trailer because I did not look for one!

Premieres January 2nd

Cartoon Network

Smiling Friends

A small company dedicated to bringing happiness to the world receives a simple request to help a woman’s unhappy son smile again, but the job turns out to be more complicated than it seems.

Starring: Zach Hadel, Michael Cusack, Mike Stoklasa, Marc M., Finn Wolfhard, Nick Wolfhard, David Dore, Tom Fulp, Perry Caravello

Premieres January 9th

Showtime

We Need to Talk About Cosby

A four-part docuseries directed by W. Kamau Bell, We Need to Talk About Cosby wrestles with the conversations of the #MeToo movement, focusing on Bill Cosby’s descent from “America’s Dad” to alleged sexual predator. The series explores the complex story of Cosby’s life and work, weighing his actions against his indisputable global influence through interviews with comedians, cultural commentators, journalists and women who share their most personal, harrowing encounters with Cosby. Through archival footage, Cosby reveals who he may have been all along – the antithesis of the principled, public figure who became a hero, not only to African American people but to all people. Peeling back complex layers of the African American icon, We Need to Talk About Cosby offers viewers the chance to reconsider his mark in a society where rape culture, toxic masculinity, capitalism and white supremacy is shaping how we re-evaluate sex, power and agency.

Premieres January 30th

HBO

Somebody Somewhere

Somebody Somewhere follows Sam, a true Kansan on the surface who, beneath it all, struggles to fit the hometown mold. As Sam grapples with loss and acceptance, singing is her saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere.

Starring: Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Mike Hagerty, Danny McCarthy, Fred Rococo, Jon Hudson Odom

Premieres January 16th

The Gilded Age

The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook. Accompanied by Peggy Scott, an aspiring writer seeking a fresh start, Marian inadvertently becomes enmeshed in a social war between one of her aunts, a scion of the old money set, and her stupendously rich neighbors, a ruthless railroad tycoon and his ambitious wife, George and Bertha Russell. Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?

Starring: Louisa Jacobson, Denée Benton, Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin

Quick Thoughts: Yeah I know. I watched Downton Abbey. I’ve seen Julian Fellowes Socialist character be like “actually the aristocracy are the best. I’m going to solve all the royal family’s problems and they are going to love me.” Also Mr. Bates definitely did those murders he was accused of and they never did bring back Paul Giamatti. Harumph.

But this show has all these Broadway divas going to war and spitting out Lady Granthamesque bon mots at each other. Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor! Nathan Lane as Ward McAllister! Audra McDonald as Denée Benton’s mom! A brand new Gummer sister!

I will watch this forever.

Premieres January 24th

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...