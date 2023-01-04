‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Episode #1 – 2 Discussion

Disney+ launched the first season of the Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series back on May 4th, 2022 and the second season is getting underway on January 4th, 2023. Similar to the first season, it has Dave Filoni serving as the executive producer on it with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, and Jennifer Corbett. Carrie Beck is on board to co-executive produce along with producer Josh Rimes.

This discussion topic is for the episodes listed in the header as well as previous episodes of this season and the previous season so expect spoilers in the posts. The second season is set for sixteen episodes, same as the first, and runs through March 29th, 2023. We will have weekly discussion topics for this series already loaded.

The series has Dee Bradley Baker as the Bad Batch members and Michelle and as Omega.

Plot Concept: The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find a new purpose.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...