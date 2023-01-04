The Book Nook Wishes Everyone a Happy 2023 (1/4)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Happy New Year everyone! May it be filled with books, lots of reading, happiness, and more books. As the new year starts the talk undoubtedly move to those dreadful resolutions everyone is supposed to have, but at least some of them can be more fun than others.

So, do you have any particular reading resolutions? Any Goodreads goals set, or genres or authors you want to explore this year?

Of course a new year also brings with it newly published titles, so also let us know what new releases you’re looking forward to in 2023!

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Please use your words instead. Thanks, and happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...