The First Weekend Politics Thread of 2021

Here are some recent political headlines:
- Ontario’s finance minister resigns after returning from Caribbean vacation
- Kenney orders MLAs not to leave Canada unless on government business after minister’s vacation
- Despite premier’s calls for Quebecers to stay home, Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand vacations in Barbados
- NDP to remove MP from critic roles after she travelled to Greece to see sick relative
Welp.
Remember, make no threats and wish no harm (the McSquirrel rule), and have a happy new year.