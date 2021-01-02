Werewolves 140 — Catch Me If You Can — Day 4 — “Two little mice fell in a bucket of cream. The first mouse quickly gave up and drowned. The second mouse, wouldn’t quit. He struggled so hard that eventually he churned that cream into butter and crawled out.”

Christmas, 1966

~~~

Attitudes were bleak at the FBI, as hopes of catching the criminals were waning. Worse yet, it seemed their best hope — Agent Hanratty — was getting no closer to finding Frank Abagnale and learning more about how to spot the frauds.

Goat has been ruined. He was a CIVILIAN (vanilla town).

Fig // The Ghost of Christmas Past has been ruined. They were a CIVILIAN (vanilla town).

~~~

“Merry Christmas, Carl.”

“Merry Christmas, Frank. I was beginning to think you had forgotten about me.”

“Carl, if you catch me now, what happens?”

“Well, Frank, you’re a criminal. You’ll spend the rest of your life paying off your debts to society, one way or another.”

“That’s the only way this can end?”

“Frank, either these copycats are going to find you first, in which case I can’t promise that you’ll enjoy what happens, or you’ll be faced against the might of the United States government. I can tell you which one I’d rather be at the mercy of.”

“… Merry Christmas, Carl.”

~~~

Factions and win conditions 1 Frank Abagnale, Jr (SK) — Handsome, charming, and young genius conman who is jetsetting across the country impersonating various professionals, financially ruining lives around him along the way. He wins when all FBI agents and copycat masterminds are eliminated. 4 Copycat Masterminds (wolves) — Criminals who share a QT and pick a single player to financially ruin each night. They win when Frank Abagnale, Jr, is eliminated and they match or exceed town in total numbers. 12 civilians (town) — Everyday people and FBI agents who are in relentless pursuit of the counterfeiters who run rampant. They win when all of the criminals are eliminated. Roles Frank Abagnale, Jr — SK, targets one player and financially ruins them each night. FBI Agent Carl Hanratty — SK cop, is told each night whether anyone he voted for during the preceding day phase is Frank Abagnale, Jr. Then, he may target any player who he has voted for during the game and attempt to arrest them. If that player is Frank Abagnale, Jr, then the SK is removed from the game. If not, there is no effect. FBI Agent Fox — Cop, targets one player each night and is given a result of “copycat criminal” or “not a copycat criminal”. FBI Agent Amdursky — Doctor, targets one player each night and prevents them from being financially ruined that night. Criminal Masterminds — Four wolves, share a QT, target one player and financially ruin them at each night. Rules Eliminated players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be eliminated. In the event of a tie, the player who received the most recent vote will be eliminated.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is eliminated, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal QT or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting QTs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.

Players 1) anewholiday

2) Beelzebot/Milkproof Robot

3) Cop

4) Fig

5) Grump

6) hoho/Lindsay

7) Indy

8) Jake

9) Josephus

10) Jude

11) moonstermash

12) MSD/Goat

13) Narrowstrife

14) Owen

15) Stoneheart

16) Video

17) Wasp

TWILIGHT IS AT 5 PM (CENTRAL) ON MONDAY, 1/4

(Due to certain game mechanics, I will not be constantly updating the vote count. I will, instead, update the vote count at approximately 11pm on 1/2, 11pm on 1/3, and as regularly as is reasonable leading up to twilight. Markers will be placed in the vote thread signifying which votes have been counted.)

TODAY IS POTENTIALLY KIOBKI

