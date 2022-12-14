Pits Central 2021

Here you’ll find links to vote in each of the topics in The Avocado’s annual awards show, The Pits. Voting is open until noon Eastern Standard Time on December 27th, 2022.

Dec. 14th: Film [hosted by El Santo]

Dec. 15th: Television [hosted by Owen1120]

Dec. 16th: Books [hosted by Warmerdam]

Dec. 17th: Music [hosted by Apples]

Dec. 18th: Anime [hosted by Lutair]

Dec. 19th: Comics [hosted by Mister Splendiferous]

Dec. 20th: Podcasting and online video [hosted by MrsLangdonAlger]

Dec. 21st: Video games [hosted by Merve]

Dec. 22nd: Commenting [hosted by Merve]

A small note: Please read the instructions for voting in each topic’s header and/or featured comment, including any specific instructions the host has given, before you vote. The topic hosts put a lot of work into making these threads and compiling results, and we want to make life as easy for them as possible.

