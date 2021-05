Werewolf 153: Ralphroro Enterprises Presents The Werewolf-O-Matic! – Day 6

Oh no! Everyone’s a Serial Killer!

Just kidding! Everything’s normal.

Let’s see what those Ralphroro Associates got up to overnight.

Looks like that’s the end of the trial for Wonder Woman (Jake), who was Vanilla Town! Our Ralphroro Enterprises Military Technologies division would love to speak with you about your invisible jet. We’ve been trying to make one for a while, but we keep getting snagged on the whole “invisible” part. Also the “jet” part. Call us!

We’re sure you’ve noticed that piercing siren wail emitting from The Werewolf-O-Matic. That’s the patented KOBKI alert system! Try to ignore it as you proceed normally through Day 6!

Roles

Town

13 4 Vanilla Town (So normal!)

1 Jailer (Very normal jailer stuff. Can’t jail themselves.)

1 Medic (Perfectly normal medic. Can heal one player each night.)

1 Investigator (You know what an investigator does. Normal investigator stuff!)

Wolves

1 Ralphroro Regional Manager (Roleblocker Wolf)

1 Ralphroro District Manager (Investigator Wolf)

2 1 Ralphroro Entry-level Associates (Vanilla Wolves)

Independent

1 Disgruntled Ralphroro IT Specialist (Doesn’t answer your emails–so cannot be investigated–and is also the serial killer!)

Rules

Normal Werewolf rules! When there are as many or fewer members of a faction remaining, the other faction wins!

Ties will be resolved using the Werewolf-O-Matic patented tie-breaking formula: (y + x) + ab = k

y = total number of letters in both/all tied players’ names.

x = total number of votes for both/all tied players

a = game day (i.e. “Day 1” = 1; “Day 2” = 2, etc.)

b = total number of remaining scum

k = the number of player posts, after the vote thread, when sorted by oldest. The player who posted that post will be killed.

Simple yet effective!

Please note that you will need to make a handful of game-related comments per Day (three to six at least). The Werewolf-O-Matic runs on participation (and plutonium). Failure to participate may lead to your trial being transferred to another person.

NO EDITING OR DELETING for any reason, including typos.

Directly quoting or screenshotting QT is not allowed.

Remember to have fun! This is a game of murder, but it is still just a game.

A final word of caution: This program may be considered a risk. An experiment. Ralphroro Enterprises is not responsible for any disasters that may occur in this game due to “imbalances” or “technical difficulties”. Ralphroro Enterprises reserves the right to make any changes that will result in a more enjoyable game at any time. By signing up for this game you are acknowledging that you have read and understood this word of caution and forfeit your right to pursue legal action against Ralphroro Enterprises. Ralphroro Enterprises hopes that you enjoy this game, and that you embrace it for what it is.

VT Message

Hello! Thanks for accessing your free trial of The Werewolf-O-Matic! You are Vanilla Town. As this is a totally normal game of Werewolf, your only power is your vote, which you can cast and change at any time during the day.

If you have any questions about the Werewolf-O-Matic or your trial game, please don’t hesitate to contact our J.D. Power Award-nominated Help Desk, who are patiently standing by right here in your QT.

We’re sure you’re going to love your trial of the Werewolf-O-Matic, and we know that you’ll want to register your trial for the low price of $89.99 per month. But go ahead and enjoy your utterly normal trial game of Werewolf!

Participants

Players

Marlowe (Hank Hill) April (Grung) Vanilla Wolf hoho (hoho Snakeytail) Vanilla Town Cop (Troy McClure) Vanilla Town Jude (Mae West) Vanilla Town Owen (William Carlos Williams) Town Medic Lindsay (Vincent Adultman) Investigator Wolf Kim (Zim) Vanilla Town Mac (Mac, from the Temp Agency) Vanilla Town Dramus (Dramus, Serious Werewolf Player) Town Jailer Goat (Beauregoat, the Janitor) raven (Jane, the Intern) Vanilla Town Nate (The Law Firm of Dewey, Cheetham & Howe) Thoughts (Frustrated Parent) SK Lamb (Oscar Martinez) Jake (Wonder Woman) Vanilla Town Tiff (Tess McGill) Beelzebot (WAP (but not that WAP)) Vanilla Town Stoneheart (Bibidoof) Warrior (Electrified Warrior Machine) Vanilla Town Canadave (Eric, the New Employee) Town Investigator

Backups

Indy Narrow

You have until Thursday, 7:00 PM Central to decide who to eliminate.

