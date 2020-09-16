Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Day 6

Milliways, also known as the Restaurant at the End of the Universe, is one of the most extraordinary ventures in the entire history of catering.

“Party of twelve,” said Fleabag to the maitre d’ once they arrived. The gods and monsters were shown to their table by the goat waiter.

In the Restaurant the lights dimmed, the band quickened its pace, a single spotlight stabbed down into the darkness of the stairway that led up to the center of the stage.

A disembodied voice announced, “Creatures of all genders, species, and varying amounts of gaseousness, Milliways is proud to present your host for the end of the universe … Max Quordlepleen!”

Up the stairs bounded a tall brilliantly coloured figure. He burst on to the stage, tripped lightly up to the microphone, and removed it from its stand with one swoop of his long thin hand. He waved to his particular friends in the audience even though there weren’t any there, and waited for the applause to die down.

“It’s marvelous, just marvelous, to see so many of you here tonight. Isn’t it though? Yes, absolutely marvelous. Because I know that so many of you come here time and time again, which I think is really wonderful, to come and watch this final end of everything, and then return home to your own eras… and raise families, strive for new and better societies, fight terrible wars for what you know to be right –“

Max was interrupted by a shirtless young bro who bounded onto the stage, a beer in each hand.

“Who’s ready to partaaaaaaa –”

Dion wasn’t even able to finish his “aaaaaay!” before a number of hands reached out of the darkness, yanked him from the stage, and began pummeling his gorgeous abs.

MSD (Dion) has died. He was a Vanilla member of the Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.)

The orange rolled out of his hand and into the crowd, where an unseen hand picked it up. (This orange has been randomly given to another player.)

Ever the professional (when you’ve performed the “end of the universe” show every night for ten thousand years in a row, you knew how to deal with hecklers), Max Quordlepleen picked up the microphone and continued his patter as if the interruption never happened.

“… it really gives one hope for the future of all lifekind,” Max said.

“And now, folks, Milliways is proud to present, the featured performer for tonight’s presentation …”

Factions 5 Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated. Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Scylla and Charybdis – Lovers

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

1 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N. 6 Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated. Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

Gremlin – Three Rules

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

2 Vanilla S.C.U.M. Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details. Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (Pompous Atheist Blogger) [collapse]

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Scylla and Charybdis – T.O.W.W.N. Lovers. These two players share a private QT. If one of these players is jailed or killed, so is the other. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. Any player that has had an orange passed to them can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Passing an orange during the day is not blockable. Passing an orange at night is considered a night action and is subject to blocking. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are three ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players Grumproro // Dmitri

Hoho // Midnight Possum

Jake // Dog Toy

Jam // Claude

MacCrocodile // Consuelo the Spambot

Mars Five // Dagon or Onion

Mayelbridwen // The Octagon House

Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa // Ash Williams

Narrowstrife // Kamek

Ralph // Andy Warhol

Sic humor // Sho Minamimoto

Side Character // Fleabag DEAD

April // O’Ligator (Medusa, T.O.W.W.N.)

Art Cop Vandelay // Lemoney (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Colonel Mustard // Easter (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Dramus18 // Humidibot (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

DW // Edelgard (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Indy // TMNT (Serial Killer)

Lamb Dance // David Mitchell (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Louie // Festrunk Brothers (T.O.W.W.N. Lover)

malthusc // President Aria (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

MSD // Dion (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Owen // Man (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Raven and Rose // Hatsune Miku (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Wasp // Alfhild, Viking Queen (T.O.W.W.N. Lover) BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

Smallestcutepotato

Hayes

Jude

Josephus

Tiff [collapse]

Day One , Day Two , Day Three , Day Four , Day Five

Day Six will end on Wednesday, September 16th at 6pm PST/9pm EST.

