Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Day 2

The gods and monsters chose to stay in the present multiverse, which means events play out exactly as they did last time.

The TL;DR is T.O.W.W.N. manages to defeat both S.C.U.M. and Y’madgen’tho The Feaster. However, in the chaos to defeat Madge’s evil plan to subjugate humanity with her loyal battalions of Cookie Monsters, the pancake breakfast was ruined.

As the clouds of powdered sugar clear and the survivors wipe maple syrup from their eyes, Princess Edelgard says, “It is abnormally humid here. This is unacceptable! Is the Humidibot broken?”

It was. Humidibot (Dramus18) has died. They were a Vanilla member of the Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.)

47 years later

Humanity managed to endure the coronavirus of 2020. Unfortunately, in 2021, a new pandemic arose from a meringue-based infection. The macaronavirus completely wiped out all human life on Earth.

The only sentient mortals to survive were the former armies of Cookie Monsters who wandered the land, lost and directionless after the defeat of Y’madgen’tho The Feaster. These Cookie Monsters banded together to rebuild civilization from the crumbling ruins of what humans had left behind.

The furry blue monsters quickly built an aggressively capitalistic society based solely around the production and sale of cookies. All of you have no choice but to get menial, low-wage jobs at one of the cookie megacorporations.

One rainy Walla Walla morning, your boss calls all of you into his office on the 137th floor. As you stand in a clump waiting for the elevator, you hear the thwep-thwep-thwep of a spinning axe that was hurled from just outside your field of vision. The axe embeds itself between Hatsune Miku’s creepy virtual eyes.

Hatsune Miku (Raven and Rose) has died. They were a Vanilla member of the Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.)

You mourn the ojousama in the elevator. As all of you arrive in your boss’ office, he waves a furry blue finger at all of you.

“Me worry!” he says. “Cookies this quarter less than cookies last quarter! Need more cookies, more!”

David Mitchell sighs. “But, Mr. Monster, sir, according to our sales projections…”

“Me no want excuse!” your boss says. “Go to chocolate chip mines! Find out why less cookies! Less cookies bad!”

Your boss’ logic is impenetrable. “I guess we’re off to the mines, you primitive screw-heads,” says Ash Williams.

As you get back down to street level, you spot a suspicious-looking Cookie Monster in a trench coat peek over his shoulder to make sure he isn’t being followed, then duck into a shadowy, dangerous-looking alley.

Factions 16 Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated. Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Mogwai – Three Rules

Scylla and Charybdis – Lovers

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

8 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N. 5 Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated. Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

2 Vanilla S.C.U.M. Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details. Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (Pompous Atheist Blogger) [collapse]

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Scylla and Charybdis – T.O.W.W.N. Lovers. These two players share a private QT. If one of these players is jailed or killed, so is the other. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. A non-Gena player holding an orange can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are three ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players April // O’Ligator

Art Cop Vandelay // Lemoney

Colonel Mustard // Easter

DW // Edelgard

Grumproro // Dmitri

Hoho // Midnight Possum

Jake // Dog Toy

Jam // Claude

Lamb Dance // David Mitchell

Louie // Festrunk Brothers

MacCrocodile // Consuelo the Spambot

malthusc // President Aria

Mars Five // Dagon or Onion

Mayelbridwen // The Octagon House

Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa // Ash Williams

MSD // Dion

Narrowstrife // Kamek

Owen // Man

Ralph // Andy Warhol

Sic humor // Sho Minamimoto

Side Character // Fleabag

Wasp // Alfhild, Viking Queen DEAD

Dramus18 // Humidibot (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Indy // TMNT (Serial Killer)

Raven and Rose // Hatsune Miku (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.) BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

Smallestcutepotato

Hayes

Jude

Josephus

Tiff [collapse]

Day One

Day Two will end on Friday, September 11th at 4pm PST/7pm EST. (countdown timer)

