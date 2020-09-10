Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 24

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 22 Results

78.26% Katamari Damacy Katamari on the Rocks 47.83% Super Smash Bros. Melee Earthbound 47.83% Final Fantasy X Seymour's Ambition 43.48% Kingdom Hearts Hikari (Instrumental) 43.48% Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne Large Map Real Universe 39.13% Xenosaga Episode I Last Battle 39.13% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time The Divine Spirit of Language 39.13% Unlimited SaGa Battle Theme II 34.78% Suikoden III Farm Village 34.78% Knights of the Old Republic The Old Republic Theme 34.78% Sonic Advance 2 Music Plant Zone Act 1 34.78% Ollie King Boarder 70 30.43% Final Fantasy X The Sight of Spira 30.43% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Amber Valley 30.43% Iridion II Pure Conscience 30.43% Myst IV: Revelation Main Theme 30.43% Technicbeat Rolling Thunder (Techno Remix) 26.09% Lifeline BGM Title 26.09% Knights of the Old Republic The Sith / Endar Spire 26.09% Mega Man Zero 2 Power Bom (Bombardment Aircraft – Kuwagust Anchus' Stage) 26.09% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Demise of the Zephyr 26.09% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Life's End 21.74% Technictix Dynamite Egoist 21.74% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire at Night 21.74% Final Fantasy XI Heaven's Tower 17.39% Runescape Adventure 13.04% Astro Boy Omega Factor Dialogue 2 13.04% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Quest for the Masks Theme 13.04% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Telescope Ambience 13.04% Kessen II Scars of War 8.70% Jak 3 Monk Temple 8.70% Halo: Combat Evolved Trace Amounts Katamari Damacy made a shocking run all the way to #1 in Demyx's PS2-era Best Video Game tournament series, easily the least-predictable champion. Much more predictable is Katamari On The Rocks getting a whopping 78.26% of available upvotes, launching it to the #2 overall seed. It might slip a little over the next few weeks but I doubt it'll fall too far with a score like that, and it could very easily uphold the Katamari name and win it all.

Newly Eliminated

36.36% Dynasty Warriors 3 The Men of Intelligence 36.36% Pikmin 2 Title 36.36% Mega Man Zero 2 Silver Wolf – Yggr-drasill – (Final Stage) 36.36% Metroid Prime Vs. Metroid Prime (Core) 36.36% Tsugunai: Atonement The Devil 36.36% Xenosaga Episode II: Jenseits von Gut und Böse Battle of Elsa 36.36% Remember 11: The Age of Infinity Anima 36.36% Panzer Dragoon Orta Anu Orta Veniya 34.78% Suikoden III Farm Village 34.78% Knights of the Old Republic The Old Republic Theme 34.78% Sonic Advance 2 Music Plant Zone Act 1 34.78% Ollie King Boarder 70 30.43% Final Fantasy X The Sight of Spira 30.43% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Amber Valley 30.43% Iridion II Pure Conscience 30.43% Myst IV: Revelation Main Theme 30.43% Technicbeat Rolling Thunder (Techno Remix) 26.09% Lifeline BGM Title 26.09% Knights of the Old Republic The Sith / Endar Spire 26.09% Mega Man Zero 2 Power Bom (Bombardment Aircraft – Kuwagust Anchus' Stage) 26.09% Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura Demise of the Zephyr 26.09% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Life's End 21.74% Technictix Dynamite Egoist 21.74% The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring The Shire at Night 21.74% Final Fantasy XI Heaven's Tower 17.39% Runescape Adventure 13.04% Astro Boy Omega Factor Dialogue 2 13.04% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Quest for the Masks Theme 13.04% Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game Telescope Ambience 13.04% Kessen II Scars of War 8.70% Jak 3 Monk Temple 8.70% Halo: Combat Evolved Trace Amounts Disappointed Ollie King's "Boarder 70" couldn't make it in. The bubble number stays at 36.36%. Will it hit 40% before all is said and done?

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 22 is open until Friday September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific

