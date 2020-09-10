Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 24

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 22 Results
|78.26%
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari on the Rocks
|47.83%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Earthbound
|47.83%
|Final Fantasy X
|Seymour’s Ambition
|43.48%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Hikari (Instrumental)
|43.48%
|Shin Megami Tensei: Nocturne
|Large Map Real Universe
|39.13%
|Xenosaga Episode I
|Last Battle
|39.13%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|The Divine Spirit of Language
|39.13%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Battle Theme II
|34.78%
|Suikoden III
|Farm Village
|34.78%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|The Old Republic Theme
|34.78%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Music Plant Zone Act 1
|34.78%
|Ollie King
|Boarder 70
|30.43%
|Final Fantasy X
|The Sight of Spira
|30.43%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Amber Valley
|30.43%
|Iridion II
|Pure Conscience
|30.43%
|Myst IV: Revelation
|Main Theme
|30.43%
|Technicbeat
|Rolling Thunder (Techno Remix)
|26.09%
|Lifeline
|BGM Title
|26.09%
|Knights of the Old Republic
|The Sith / Endar Spire
|26.09%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Power Bom (Bombardment Aircraft – Kuwagust Anchus’ Stage)
|26.09%
|Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura
|Demise of the Zephyr
|26.09%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Life’s End
|21.74%
|Technictix
|Dynamite Egoist
|21.74%
|The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
|The Shire at Night
|21.74%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Heaven’s Tower
|17.39%
|Runescape
|Adventure
|13.04%
|Astro Boy Omega Factor
|Dialogue 2
|13.04%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Quest for the Masks Theme
|13.04%
|Bionicle: Mata Nui Online Game
|Telescope Ambience
|13.04%
|Kessen II
|Scars of War
|8.70%
|Jak 3
|Monk Temple
|8.70%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Trace Amounts
Katamari Damacy made a shocking run all the way to #1 in Demyx’s PS2-era Best Video Game tournament series, easily the least-predictable champion. Much more predictable is Katamari On The Rocks getting a whopping 78.26% of available upvotes, launching it to the #2 overall seed. It might slip a little over the next few weeks but I doubt it’ll fall too far with a score like that, and it could very easily uphold the Katamari name and win it all.
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 24 will be active until Friday September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 23 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 25 will start Friday and be active until Sunday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 24 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 22 is open until Friday September 11th at 10:00PM Pacific