Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 23

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 21 Results

Spoiler

56.25% Mega Man Battle Network 3 N1 Grand Prix!
56.25% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Demon Spear
56.25% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Main Theme
56.25% Final Fantasy X-2 Real Emotion
50.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Rock Anthem for Saving the World
50.00% Tales of Symphonia Presea
50.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Incarnation
50.00% Fire Emblem Together, We Ride!
50.00% Shadow Hearts Demon’s Gig
50.00% Final Fantasy XI Ronfaure
43.75% Fire Emblem Strike
43.75% Mega Man Zero 2 Departure (Sand Wilderness)
43.75% Kingdom Hearts Shrouding Dark Cloud
43.75% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Lord Laharl’s Hymn
37.50% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Leave It To Me
37.50% Halo 2 Follow (1st Movement of the Odyssey)
37.50% Silent Hill 4 Your Rain
37.50% Sonic Adventure 2 Unknown from M.E.
37.50% Call of Duty: Finest Hour Not One Step Back
37.50% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon The Sinking Old Sanctuary
31.25% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Shut Up, Faker!
31.25% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Ravager
31.25% Dark Cloud 2 Balance Valley
31.25% Mega Man Battle Network Theme of Mega Man Battle Network
25.00% Golden Sun Prologue
25.00% Sonic Heroes This Machine
25.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Calm Mind Reflected in the Pupil
25.00% Mega Man Zero 3 Final Count Down (Missile Facility)
25.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 02
25.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth Theme
18.75% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Eva’s Reminiscence
12.50% Halo: Combat Evolved What Once Was Lost

Another strong showing for the GBA, with MMBN 3, FFTA, FE7, and MMZ2 all represented. Also, only 16 unique voters this round, probably thanks to Labor Day. This means that each vote was extra impactful, counting for 6.25% each.

[collapse]

Newly Eliminated 1

Spoiler

36.36% Super Smash Bros. Melee Flat Zone
36.36% EVE Online Below the Asteroids
36.00% Silent Hill 2 Theme Of Laura
35.00% Katamari Damacy Katamari Stars
35.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Wind Temple
35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush
35.00% Iridion II Tearing
35.00% Unlimited SaGa Myth’s Theme
35.00% Phantom Brave Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath
35.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 2
34.78% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Hawke’s Theme
34.78% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Law Card
34.78% Pikmin Forest Navel
34.78% Beyond Good & Evil Mammago’s
34.78% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Caprice
34.78% Gurumin Sight of Silence
34.78% Tales of Symphonia Ozette: Deepest Woods
34.78% Animal Crossing Title
34.62% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars
34.62% Pikmin The Distant Spring
31.25% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Shut Up, Faker!
31.25% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Ravager
31.25% Dark Cloud 2 Balance Valley
31.25% Mega Man Battle Network Theme of Mega Man Battle Network
25.00% Golden Sun Prologue
25.00% Sonic Heroes This Machine
25.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Calm Mind Reflected in the Pupil
25.00% Mega Man Zero 3 Final Count Down (Missile Facility)
25.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 02
25.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth Theme
18.75% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Eva’s Reminiscence
12.50% Halo: Combat Evolved What Once Was Lost

I think “Flat Zone” is one of the best Smash Bros songs ever, and I’m sad to see it fall here. Maybe Flat Zone 2 will avenge it next time?

[collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist!  (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Spoiler

Group 1

Group 2

Group 3

Group 4

Group 5

Group 6

Group 7

Group 8

Group 9

Group 10

Group 11

Group 12

Group 13

Group 14

Group 15

Group 16

Group 17

Group 18

Group 19

Group 20

Group 21

Group 22

Group 23

Group 24

Group 25

Group 26

Group 27

Group 28

Group 29

Group 30

Group 31

Group 32

Group 33

Group 34

Or listen to every nominee here

[collapse]

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific