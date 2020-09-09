Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 23

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)
Group 21 Results
|56.25%
|Mega Man Battle Network 3
|N1 Grand Prix!
|56.25%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Demon Spear
|56.25%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Main Theme
|56.25%
|Final Fantasy X-2
|Real Emotion
|50.00%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|Rock Anthem for Saving the World
|50.00%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Presea
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Incarnation
|50.00%
|Fire Emblem
|Together, We Ride!
|50.00%
|Shadow Hearts
|Demon’s Gig
|50.00%
|Final Fantasy XI
|Ronfaure
|43.75%
|Fire Emblem
|Strike
|43.75%
|Mega Man Zero 2
|Departure (Sand Wilderness)
|43.75%
|Kingdom Hearts
|Shrouding Dark Cloud
|43.75%
|Disgaea: Hour of Darkness
|Lord Laharl’s Hymn
|37.50%
|Wild Arms Alter Code: F
|Leave It To Me
|37.50%
|Halo 2
|Follow (1st Movement of the Odyssey)
|37.50%
|Silent Hill 4
|Your Rain
|37.50%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Unknown from M.E.
|37.50%
|Call of Duty: Finest Hour
|Not One Step Back
|37.50%
|Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
|The Sinking Old Sanctuary
|31.25%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Boss: Shut Up, Faker!
|31.25%
|Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
|The Ravager
|31.25%
|Dark Cloud 2
|Balance Valley
|31.25%
|Mega Man Battle Network
|Theme of Mega Man Battle Network
|25.00%
|Golden Sun
|Prologue
|25.00%
|Sonic Heroes
|This Machine
|25.00%
|Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
|Calm Mind Reflected in the Pupil
|25.00%
|Mega Man Zero 3
|Final Count Down (Missile Facility)
|25.00%
|Feel the Magic: XY/XX
|Menu Theme 02
|25.00%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Green Earth Theme
|18.75%
|Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater
|Eva’s Reminiscence
|12.50%
|Halo: Combat Evolved
|What Once Was Lost
Another strong showing for the GBA, with MMBN 3, FFTA, FE7, and MMZ2 all represented. Also, only 16 unique voters this round, probably thanks to Labor Day. This means that each vote was extra impactful, counting for 6.25% each.
Newly Eliminated 1
|36.36%
|Super Smash Bros. Melee
|Flat Zone
|36.36%
|EVE Online
|Below the Asteroids
|36.00%
|Silent Hill 2
|Theme Of Laura
|35.00%
|Katamari Damacy
|Katamari Stars
|35.00%
|The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
|Wind Temple
|35.00%
|Sonic Adventure 2
|Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush
|35.00%
|Iridion II
|Tearing
|35.00%
|Unlimited SaGa
|Myth’s Theme
|35.00%
|Phantom Brave
|Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath
|35.00%
|Sonic Advance 2
|Techno Base Zone Act 2
|34.78%
|Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising
|Hawke’s Theme
|34.78%
|Final Fantasy Tactics Advance
|Law Card
|34.78%
|Pikmin
|Forest Navel
|34.78%
|Beyond Good & Evil
|Mammago’s
|34.78%
|The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind
|Caprice
|34.78%
|Gurumin
|Sight of Silence
|34.78%
|Tales of Symphonia
|Ozette: Deepest Woods
|34.78%
|Animal Crossing
|Title
|34.62%
|Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean
|To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars
|34.62%
|Pikmin
|The Distant Spring
I think “Flat Zone” is one of the best Smash Bros songs ever, and I’m sad to see it fall here. Maybe Flat Zone 2 will avenge it next time?
It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 322. For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round.3 After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!
…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+4 in a play-in round.
We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.
You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)
You can work ahead if you like:
Or listen to every nominee here
Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific