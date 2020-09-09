Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2001-2004: Group 23

(Full, current standings of all completed groups can always be found here)

Group 21 Results

Spoiler 56.25% Mega Man Battle Network 3 N1 Grand Prix! 56.25% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Demon Spear 56.25% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Main Theme 56.25% Final Fantasy X-2 Real Emotion 50.00% Halo: Combat Evolved Rock Anthem for Saving the World 50.00% Tales of Symphonia Presea 50.00% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Incarnation 50.00% Fire Emblem Together, We Ride! 50.00% Shadow Hearts Demon’s Gig 50.00% Final Fantasy XI Ronfaure 43.75% Fire Emblem Strike 43.75% Mega Man Zero 2 Departure (Sand Wilderness) 43.75% Kingdom Hearts Shrouding Dark Cloud 43.75% Disgaea: Hour of Darkness Lord Laharl’s Hymn 37.50% Wild Arms Alter Code: F Leave It To Me 37.50% Halo 2 Follow (1st Movement of the Odyssey) 37.50% Silent Hill 4 Your Rain 37.50% Sonic Adventure 2 Unknown from M.E. 37.50% Call of Duty: Finest Hour Not One Step Back 37.50% Castlevania: Circle of the Moon The Sinking Old Sanctuary 31.25% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Shut Up, Faker! 31.25% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Ravager 31.25% Dark Cloud 2 Balance Valley 31.25% Mega Man Battle Network Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 25.00% Golden Sun Prologue 25.00% Sonic Heroes This Machine 25.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Calm Mind Reflected in the Pupil 25.00% Mega Man Zero 3 Final Count Down (Missile Facility) 25.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 02 25.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth Theme 18.75% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Eva’s Reminiscence 12.50% Halo: Combat Evolved What Once Was Lost Another strong showing for the GBA, with MMBN 3, FFTA, FE7, and MMZ2 all represented. Also, only 16 unique voters this round, probably thanks to Labor Day. This means that each vote was extra impactful, counting for 6.25% each. [collapse]

Newly Eliminated

Spoiler 36.36% Super Smash Bros. Melee Flat Zone 36.36% EVE Online Below the Asteroids 36.00% Silent Hill 2 Theme Of Laura 35.00% Katamari Damacy Katamari Stars 35.00% The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker Wind Temple 35.00% Sonic Adventure 2 Highway in the Sky…for Final Rush 35.00% Iridion II Tearing 35.00% Unlimited SaGa Myth’s Theme 35.00% Phantom Brave Angel’s Rest from Angel Breath 35.00% Sonic Advance 2 Techno Base Zone Act 2 34.78% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Hawke’s Theme 34.78% Final Fantasy Tactics Advance Law Card 34.78% Pikmin Forest Navel 34.78% Beyond Good & Evil Mammago’s 34.78% The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind Caprice 34.78% Gurumin Sight of Silence 34.78% Tales of Symphonia Ozette: Deepest Woods 34.78% Animal Crossing Title 34.62% Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean To the End of the Journey of Glittering Stars 34.62% Pikmin The Distant Spring 31.25% Sonic Adventure 2 Boss: Shut Up, Faker! 31.25% Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords The Ravager 31.25% Dark Cloud 2 Balance Valley 31.25% Mega Man Battle Network Theme of Mega Man Battle Network 25.00% Golden Sun Prologue 25.00% Sonic Heroes This Machine 25.00% Star Ocean: Till the End of Time Calm Mind Reflected in the Pupil 25.00% Mega Man Zero 3 Final Count Down (Missile Facility) 25.00% Feel the Magic: XY/XX Menu Theme 02 25.00% Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising Green Earth Theme 18.75% Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater Eva’s Reminiscence 12.50% Halo: Combat Evolved What Once Was Lost I think “Flat Zone” is one of the best Smash Bros songs ever, and I’m sad to see it fall here. Maybe Flat Zone 2 will avenge it next time? [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 1,086 songs in this tournament; they have been broken up into 34 groups of 32 . For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! We’re doing things a little differently this time around. Winning your group no longer means anything; instead, songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 256 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs!

…unless! By popular demand, we’re also implementing a diversity system! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 256, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 257+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 23 will be active until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 22 is active until 10:00 pm tonight; vote here. Group 24 will start Thursday and be active until Friday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 23 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 23 is open until Thursday September 10th at 10:00PM Pacific

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...