Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Day 1

Elks Lodge #287, Walla Walla, Washington

Friday, June 2nd, 1978

5:47pm

“Well, hiya there! Thank God It’s Friday, am I right? Didja see that movie? I took Bob and the boys out to see it last weekend and we all just thought it was a hoot! I love that Donna Summer.

Anyhoo, let me be the first to welcome you to Walla Walla, where a new friend is just a smile away! I’m Madge, and on behalf of the Benevolent Order of the Elks, we are just tickled as a pickle to be hosting this event for you folks tonight!

Look, I know you’re in disguise and all, but …”

(Madge is interrupted by a BWOMMP! as the air in the room is displaced by the sudden appearance of a swirling trans-dimensional portal.

A towering celestial being steps through. He is nearly ten feet tall and impossibly handsome, his flowing hair resting on thick, muscular shoulders. Within the angel’s glowing eyes you glimpse the peace of Heaven itself.)

“I offer the humblest of greetings, fellow exemplars of the eternal,” the angel says. “I am Zaphael. and that –“

The angel points at an incredulous Madge.

“– is Y’madgen’tho The Feaster in disguise. She will be defeated in this reality on Day Seven.”

“I will?” asks Madge.

“Indeed,” Zaphael says. “Now, we must away! I shall lead you to a dimension where you are needed, one where Y’madgen’tho The Feaster was victorious. We must stop her! Come, now!”

(Another BWOMMP! cuts the air as a second trans-dimensional portal appears. From it steps a demon with crimson eyes and malformed horns jutting from his mottled, ashen skin. He beckons towards all of you.)

“Don’t listen to Zaphael, he wants you to do some boring bullshit. Follow me, let’s go somewhere wild. I’m Ralgath, by the way, and I’m not particularly pleased to meet any of you.”

All of you give each other confused looks and nervous shrugs.

Factions 18 Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated. Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Mogwai – Three Rules

Scylla and Charybdis – Lovers

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

10 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N. 5 Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated. Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

2 Vanilla S.C.U.M. Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details. Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (identity unknown) [collapse]

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Scylla and Charybdis – T.O.W.W.N. Lovers. These two players share a private QT. If one of these players is jailed or killed, so is the other. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. A non-Gena player holding an orange can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are four ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . Serial Killer (???) wins the game when all other players are dead.

wins the game when all other players are dead. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players April

Art Cop Vandelay

Colonel Mustard

Dramus18

DW

Grumproro

Hoho

Indy

Jake

Jam

Lamb Dance

Louie

MacCrocodile

malthusc

Mars Five

Mayelbridwen

Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa

MSD

Narrowstrife

Owen

Ralph

Raven and Rose

Sic humor

Side Character

Wasp BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

Smallestcutepotato

Hayes

Jude

Josephus

Tiff [collapse]

Day One will end on Wednesday, September 9th at 6pm PST/9pm EST. (countdown timer)

