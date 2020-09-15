Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Day 5

They climbed the tower of bones and branches into the sky and beyond the atmosphere.

As they heaved themselves ever upward, Alfhild became increasingly despondent. She was desperately in love with the Festrunk brothers, they were just so irresistibly … Czechoslovakian. Alas, to protect their lives, they had to keep their relationship a secret from the others.

Engrossed in her despair, Alfhild did not notice several people grab her by the arms and legs. They deftly yanked her off the tower and let go.

Alfhild shriked “Oooooooooooodin!” as she fell the dozens miles back down to Earth. The Festrunk Brothers heard her cry, then turned to each other.

“You and what army!” said Yortuk.

“Forget about it!” said Georg.

“We’re coming for you, Queen!” the brothers shouted as they let go of the tower and fell after their viking beloved.

Wasp and Louie have died. They were Scylla and Charybdis (T.O.W.W.N. Lovers)

When the fourteen remaining gods and monsters reached the very top of the tower, they discovered an alien spaceship. Its wheel was caught on the structure of bones.

“Little help?” called out a voice from the ship.

They freed the ship’s wheel, and a gangplank opened from the side. They all jumped aboard.

An alien came to greet them in the ship’s cargo hold. “Thanks!” it said.

“We haven’t eaten much in a few hundred years,” said Andy Warhol. “Can we have some of your donut?”

The alien thought for a moment, then said, “I’m going to go with no.”

“GGWWWWWAAAAAAAKKKKK” said the dog toy.

“Tell you what,” said the alien. “If you’re hungry, let’s go have lunch. I know just the place … the Restaurant at the End of the Universe.”

Factions 7 Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated. Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Scylla and Charybdis – Lovers

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

3 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N. 6 Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated. Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

Gremlin – Three Rules

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

2 Vanilla S.C.U.M. Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details. Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (Pompous Atheist Blogger) [collapse]

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Scylla and Charybdis – T.O.W.W.N. Lovers. These two players share a private QT. If one of these players is jailed or killed, so is the other. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. Any player that has had an orange passed to them can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Passing an orange during the day is not blockable. Passing an orange at night is considered a night action and is subject to blocking. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are three ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players Grumproro // Dmitri

Hoho // Midnight Possum

Jake // Dog Toy

Jam // Claude

MacCrocodile // Consuelo the Spambot

malthusc // President Aria

Mars Five // Dagon or Onion

Mayelbridwen // The Octagon House

Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa // Ash Williams

MSD // Dion

Narrowstrife // Kamek

Ralph // Andy Warhol

Sic humor // Sho Minamimoto

Side Character // Fleabag DEAD

April // O’Ligator (Medusa, T.O.W.W.N.)

Art Cop Vandelay // Lemoney (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Colonel Mustard // Easter (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Dramus18 // Humidibot (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

DW // Edelgard (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Indy // TMNT (Serial Killer)

Lamb Dance // David Mitchell (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Louie // Festrunk Brothers (T.O.W.W.N. Lover)

Owen // Man (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Raven and Rose // Hatsune Miku (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Wasp // Alfhild, Viking Queen (T.O.W.W.N. Lover) BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

Smallestcutepotato

Hayes

Jude

Josephus

Tiff [collapse]

Day One , Day Two , Day Three , Day Four

