Werewolf 131: Gods and Monsters Chapter Two, Day 4

You all decide to spend a relaxing late afternoon on the beach with your new wild thing friends. Perhaps diplomacy was the best course of action, after all.

There you find the three Cookie Monsters you followed here. They had unloaded all their burlap sacks from their boat and were dumping the contents onto the sand: piles and piles of raw, bloody meat. The hungry wild things unleashed ravenous roars and pounced on their supper.

The Cookie Monsters then start methodically collecting the coconuts that had fallen from the trees. One of them walks up to you.

“We bring meat for things,” the furry blue Monster says. “Distracts them while we get coconuts to bring home. Coconuts to make more cookies!”

“There has to be an easier way to get coconuts,” says The Octagon House.

“What … kind of meat is that?” asked Claude.

They all agreed it was better not to know.

Later that night, Easter floated down from the heavens on wings of gossamer to the island.

“I have returned!” she said. “We must hold a festival to celebr — hurk!!“

An empty meat sack was thrown over her head. Then they picked her up and tossed her in the sea.

Colonel Mustard (replacing Owen) has died. Owen was a Vanilla member of the Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.)

3,872 Years Later

The gods and monsters decided to take a break, so they lived in peace with the wild things for centuries. There were many wild rumpuses.

Unfortunately, due to global warming, the Pacific Ocean rose until the island they shared shrunk. And shrunk. Eventually it was little more than a few palm trees surrounded by a vast expanse of water.

“We can’t stay here,” said Dion. “We’ve tapped our last keg.”

“But my boat rotted away a thousand years ago,” Alfhild said. “How are we going to get off this island?”

Factions 11 Totally Ordinary Walla Walla Natives (T.O.W.W.N.): They win the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and independent roles have been eliminated. Aslan – Resurrection

Bahamut – Adjudicator (Investigator)

Kratos – Leviathan Axe (2-shot vig)

Medusa – Turn to Stone (Jailer)

Mogwai – Three Rules

Scylla and Charybdis – Lovers

1 Hidden T.O.W.W.N. Role (revealed upon death)

4 Vanilla T.O.W.W.N. 5 Secret Cabal for Undoing Mortality (S.C.U.M.): They win the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated. Audrey II – Entangling Vines (Role-blocker)

Invisible Man – Invisibility (Reads as T.O.W.W.N.)

1 Hidden S.C.U.M. Role (revealed upon death)

2 Vanilla S.C.U.M. Independent Roles: Two players do not belong to T.O.W.W.N. or S.C.U.M. Each of these independent roles have their own agenda and win condition. See “Role Descriptions” section for details. Gena Crocodile – апельсины (Oranges)

Serial Killer (Pompous Atheist Blogger) [collapse]

RoleDescriptions Aslan – Resurrection. If Aslan is killed, they will be able to participate in the game for an additional day. On this day, Aslan can comment and vote, just like normal. However, at the end of that day, they will ascend into heaven (the graveyard QT). Bahamut – Adjudicator. As a night action, Bahamut may investigate one player’s alignment. Independent roles read as “blocked”. Kratos – Leviathan Axe. Kratos may target a player to be killed. This shot is optional. Kratos has two shots total. Kratos can either:

– Spend the two shots as different night actions. If either shot is blocked, it is wasted.

– Combine both shots into a single, unblockable day kill. Medusa – Turn to Stone. As a night action, Medusa may choose a player and they are turned to stone for that night, protecting them from all other actions. The player turned to stone is also unable to use their night action if they have one. Medusa cannot choose herself, and cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Mogwai – Three Rules. As an optional night action, Mogwai may choose one of the following three rules. Each rule may only be used once per game. Rule: Bright Light – Choose another player. If the chosen player is killed that night, you die in their place.

Rule: Get Wet – You create a second Mogwai. If you are targeted to be killed that night, the new Mogwai is killed instead (the kill fails). If the new Mogwai survives the night, it runs off and is out of the game.

Rule: Eat After Midnight – Oh no! Mogwai aren’t supposed to eat after midnight! You transform into a Gremlin and join the S.C.U.M. team. This transformation will be shown in the header the following day. Scylla and Charybdis – T.O.W.W.N. Lovers. These two players share a private QT. If one of these players is jailed or killed, so is the other. Audrey II – Entangling Vines. As a night action, Audrey II may choose a player and they are restrained by monstrous vines. This player is unable to use their night action if they have one. Cannot choose the same target on consecutive nights. Invisible Man – If investigated, the Invisible Man’s alignment is seen as T.O.W.W.N. Gena Crocodile – Gena Crocodile starts the game with a crate of fresh delicious oranges. Gena always has at least one orange. As a night action, Gena can give one orange to another player. That’s nice! Oranges have no immediate gameplay effect. Any player that has had an orange passed to them can hand it off to another player of their choice at any time, including the day, by naming that player in their private QT. Passing an orange during the day is not blockable. Passing an orange at night is considered a night action and is subject to blocking. Gena will be informed of all orange hand-offs (so, Gena always knows who has oranges). If a player dies holding an orange, there is a 50/50 chance that the orange is given to a random player or lost. This will be noted in the dead player’s write-up. If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of their alignment. All players will be notified if the game is at KOROW (Kill OR Oranges Win). [collapse]

Rules There are three ways the game can end and determine the winner(s): T.O.W.W.N. wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated.

wins the game when the S.C.U.M. faction and the two independent roles have been eliminated. S.C.U.M. wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players and the two independent roles have been eliminated .

wins the game when the number of S.C.U.M. players equals the number of T.O.W.W.N. players . If five different players (including Gena) are holding an orange at Twilight, the game ends and all orange-holding players win the game regardless of any other alignment . No quoting or screencapping from QTs. Do not ask other players about their QTs in an attempt to figure out what role they have. You cannot edit any of your posts. The mod will know! S.C.U.M. and SK night kill actions are mandatory. Vig kills are optional. A tie vote at Twilight results in no kill. Participation: You must make a minimum of three posts per day to avoid being replaced. Night Action Order of Operations: Blocking, then jailing, then all kills. [collapse]

Players Grumproro // Dmitri

Hoho // Midnight Possum

Jake // Dog Toy

Jam // Claude

Lamb Dance // David Mitchell

Louie // Festrunk Brothers

MacCrocodile // Consuelo the Spambot

malthusc // President Aria

Mars Five // Dagon or Onion

Mayelbridwen // The Octagon House

Mr.ImMyOwnGrampa // Ash Williams

MSD // Dion

Narrowstrife // Kamek

Ralph // Andy Warhol

Sic humor // Sho Minamimoto

Side Character // Fleabag

Wasp // Alfhild, Viking Queen DEAD

April // O’Ligator (Medusa, T.O.W.W.N.)

Art Cop Vandelay // Lemoney (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Colonel Mustard // Easter (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Dramus18 // Humidibot (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

DW // Edelgard (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Indy // TMNT (Serial Killer)

Owen // Man (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.)

Raven and Rose // Hatsune Miku (Vanilla T.O.W.W.N.) BACKUPS

Snugglewumps

Smallestcutepotato

Hayes

Jude

Josephus

Tiff [collapse]

Day One , Day Two , Day Three

Day Four will end on Monday, September 14th at 6pm PST/9pm EST. (countdown timer)

