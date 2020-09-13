Canada vs. The Billboard Hot 100 Night Thread

And now, a history of Canadian artists with #1 hits on America’s Billboard Hot 100 chart. Assuming, of course, that Wikipedia’s wholly unsourced “List of Billboard Hot 100 number ones by Canadian artists” page is accurate:

First song by a Canadian to reach #1: “Lonely Boy” by Paul Anka in 1959.

Artist with the most #1 hits: Drake with seven. In second place is Justin Bieber with six #1 hits.

Female artist with the most #1 hits: Celine Dion with four. In second place is Nelly Furtado with three.

Song that spent the most weeks at #1: “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber at 16 weeks.

Greatest discrepancy between American and Canadian charts: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams. Heaven was #1 for two weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, but only reached #11 on Canada’s RPM chart as published by RPM Magazine. (The Billboard Canadian Hot 100 didn’t exist yet.)

Most soundtrack #1s for questionable movies: Bryan Adams reached #1 for “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You” for Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, “Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?” for Don Juan DeMarco, and “All For Love” (along with Rod Stewart and Sting) for The Three Musketeers.

Have a lovely night, Avocados.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...