The Weekly Music Thread Is The WORST V: Revenge of the WORSTEREST!!!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt: What is the worst live performance you have ever seen or heard…by an artist you actually like?

Whether it’s a performance you experienced live in person, or one you saw/heard via video or elsewhere, by all means please let us know down below how badly your favorites let you down!

BONUS PROMPT: For anyone who might have missed out on our previous “worst” threads in what has now become an annual tradition, please feel free to post your least favorite albums, least favorite songs, worst lyrics, and/or worst album covers by the artists you otherwise love down below as well!

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

