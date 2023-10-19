Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

As a heads-up here for TV regulars! A couple of us put together an unofficial spreadsheet for TV show discussion/reviews requests since there wasn’t one. We thought it was useful to see who is doing what and what’s coming up. If you’re doing a show, please help to flesh it out. If you want to do a show, this is an easy way to let everyone know.

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19TH, 2023:

Bodies (Netflix)

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix Series Premiere (Netflix)

Crashing Eid Series Premiere (Netflix)

Crypto Boy (Netflix)

Everyone Else Burns Series Premiere (The CW)

God’s Grace: The Sheila Johnson Story (BET+)

Mysteries Of The Abandoned Season Premiere (Discovery)

Neon Series Premiere (Netflix)

Payback Series Premiere (Britbox)

Peter & The Wolf (Max)

Scavengers Series Premiere (Max)

The Burning Girls Series Premiere (Paramount+)

Wicked City (ALLBLK)

Wolf Like Me Season Two Premiere (Peacock)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20TH, 2023:

Big Mouth Season Seven Premiere (Netflix)

Bosch: Legacy Season Two Premiere (Freevee)

Checkin’ It Twice (Hallmark)

Creature (Netflix)

Disco Inferno (Netflix)

Doona! Series Premiere (Netflix)

Elite (Netflix)

Flashback (Netflix)

Joe Bob’s Halloween (Shudder)

Kandasamys: The Baby (Netflix)

Night Of The Hunted (AMC+/Shudder)

Old Dads (Netflix)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Season Ten Premiere (The CW)

Sayen: La Ruta Seca (Prime Video)

Shape Island: Creepy Cave Crawl (Apple TV+)

Silver Dollar Road (Prime Video)

Surviving Paradise Series Premiere (Netflix)

The Pigeon Tunnel (Apple TV+)

Upload Season Three Premiere (Prime Video)

Vjeran Tomic: The Spider-Man Of Paris (Netflix)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21ST, 2023:

Bad Romance: The Vicky White Story (Lifetime)

NFL Icons Season Four Premiere (MGM+)

The Apothecary Diaries [dubbed and subtitled] Series Premiere (Crunchyroll)

Where Are You Christmas? (Hallmark)

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 22ND, 2023:

AKA Mr. Chow (HBO)

Country Hearts (UP tv)

Fear The Walking Dead Season Eight Part B Premiere (AMC)

The Great Halloween Fright Fight (ABC)

The House Across The Road (Lifetime)

Under The Christmas Sky (Hallmark)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 23RD, 2023:

Maine Cabin Masters Season Premiere (Magnolia)

Princess Power (Netflix)

The Sommerdahl Murders (Acorn TV)

30 Coins (HBO)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 24TH, 2023:

Get Gotti (Netflix)

Help! I’m In A Secret Relationship! Season Premiere (MTV)

Hot Potato: The Story Of The Wiggles (Prime Video)

Krishnas: Gurus. Karma. Murder. (Peacock)

Milli Vanilli (Paramount+)

Native America (PBS)

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix)

Restoration Road With Clint Harp Season Premiere (Magnolia)

The Priest From Hell (Viaplay)

Winter House Season Premiere (Bravo)

Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (Prime Video)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH, 2023:

Absolute Beginners Series Premiere (Netflix)

Burning Betrayal (Netflix)

Crime Scene Confidential Season Two Finale (Investigation Discovery)

Life On Our Planet (Netflix)

Pawn Stars Do America Season Premiere (History)

The After (Netflix)

The Challenge: Battle For A New Champion (MTV)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season Premiere (Bravo)

