30 Day Spooktacular Horror Challenge Day 19: Frankenstein’s Monster

The month of October is all about horror as it well should be and we’re going to revisit that topic with a range of new prompts that have come to life once again – but not like they were before! Thanks to some help from Mr. Ixolite and myself to flesh it out.

With the month underway and the horror topics and the like starting to pile up like dead leaves, today we will talk about the formula of the misunderstood monster character. These can vary in range from things like Frankenstein’s monster to King Kong, but what were your favorite ones among the various mediums and did one speak to you in a way others did not?

Bonus question: What monster was designed as misunderstood but they couldn’t make sympathetic?

