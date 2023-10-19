The Thursday Politics Thread Won’t Budge

Mornin’ Politocadoes!

The US House of Representatives remains without a Speaker. The chaos following the ouster of Kevin McCarthy reigns as House Republicans fail to coalesce around a new leader. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) lost a second round of voting on Wednesday, failing to reach the threshold of 217 votes, and opposed by even more members of the Republican caucus than on the first. Nevertheless, Jordan is determined to try again, another vote is schedule for this afternoon.

Jordan’s refusal to concede has only embittered some Republicans. Many who had supported Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) just last week recalled that the congressman withdrew his bid within 24 hours because Jordan and his allies had refused to play ball.

Members of the House are having the sudden realization that this may never be over. Jordan’s path to the nomination is by all accounts, going to become less viable with each round. But with no other compromise candidate (that was supposed to be McCarthy) and Jordan deemed too extreme for centrists or Democrats, for that matter, the House could be stuck without a Speaker. Jordan and his allies have not helped matters by harassing congressmembers, their staff, and families in attempts to whip their votes.

It’s already been two weeks for something that had once been considered perfunctory. With the shutdown coming on November 17th and allies in Europe and the Middle East asking for aid, now is not the time for Congress to be non-functional.

Other options continue to be floated. The most viable being bandied about is to empower the Speaker Pro Temp, Patrick McHenry, so that routine House activities can continue. It has support among moderate Republicans and centrist Democrats. Two former Speakers, John Boehner and Newt Gingrich supported the idea. Nevertheless, McHenry seems entirely uninterested in enhancing the role, constructing his use of the office within the narrowest limits of the powers afforded to him. So long as the Republican conference still supports Jordan’s nomination, they will continue to entertain his bid.

Of course, if they really did just want to get down to business, five Republicans could just vote for Hakeem Jeffries. It’s not like the Democrats have control of the House Republicans still have the majority, the Democrats would be blamed for any House shenanigans anyway, and Republicans would get they actually want: not govern. Seems pretty win-win to me.

Welcome to Thursday! Please be excellent to each other in the comments. The Mayor McSquirrel Rule remains in effect.Something to keep in mind! Police are using digital data to prosecute abortion seekers, and Facebook and Google are helping them! Even if they are not legally required to do so, the tech giants will aid them in this since it’s technically *against the law*. Please be careful when looking for abortion providers or helping someone who is looking for that assistance.

https://tinyurl.com/2azchvd2

The Covid-19 pandemic continues even if the emergencies end, continue to vaccinate using the latest version of the FDA approved vaccines by Phizer and Moderna. Even if you are vaccinated, please continue to maintain social distancing measures, wear masks in public areas in accordance with CDC guidelines in regard to your own vaccination status.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...