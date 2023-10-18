The Lonely Isolated Grave Of Thomas Ridley Jun’r Night Thread 10/18

Deep in the woods of Truro Massachusetts, in one of the most isolated spots on Cape Cod, lies the grave of Thomas Ridley Jun’r.

Thomas Ridley was born in Truro in December 1715. A farmer and fisherman he was married to Elizabeth Cook with whom he had at least ten children. For the most part he led an ordinary life until he died of smallpox in 1776. After his death his body was carried, without any clear plan or direction, miles into the woods of North Truro. When the gravediggers decided it was far enough away from town, on the ridge of two kettle-holes, they buried him, placed his headstone, and left the grave to the whims of the forest. It’s not entirely known why he’s buried in such a remote location; the rest of his family are buried at cemeteries in Truro or in neighboring Provincetown. The most likely reason is that he was one of the first victims of smallpox on the Outer Cape, and was unceremoniously interred far away from any settlement over fears of a widespread outbreak. Smallpox at the time was a devastating disease. On average 20-60% of adults and up to 90% of children infected died. Even those who survived were left with severe scarring both physically and emotionally. It was imperative, especially in small towns, to stop a local epidemic. Unfortunately, despite all efforts, smallpox flared up across Cape Cod in the late 18th century claiming dozens of victims. That may not seem like a lot but was ruinous to small towns, on the cusp of the American Revolution, with barely hundreds of citizens

Thomas Ridley’s tombstone Itself is rather simple with just his name and year of death. His last name is misspelled “Rideey” on the stone, which is thought to be a carver error. There are no markers or trails leading to his grave which now officially lies within the Cape Cod National Seashore. Even today in the 21st Century one can get easily lost hiking through a dense, tick-infested, primeval pine forest when visiting his final resting place. Thomas Ridley Jun’r’s grave-site was meant to be lost.

But poor Thomas Ridley Jun’r is not the only smallpox victim buried away from civilization in the woods of Cape Cod…

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...