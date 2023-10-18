The Cure Song Tournament: Quarter-Finals

Time to see which songs made it!

[spoiler title=”Round 1 Results”]Match 1: “Pictures of You” (33) vs “Push” (8)

Match 2: “Fascination Street” (27) vs. “If Only Tonight We Could Sleep” (7)

Match 3: “Close to Me” (25) vs. “Lullaby” (10)

Match 4: “Just Like Heaven” (41) vs. “A Night Like This” (4)

Match 5: “In Between Days” (31) vs. “The Hanging Garden” (4)

Match 6: “Boys Don’t Cry” (28) vs. “Plainsong” (16)

Match 7: “Let’s Go to Bed” (18) vs. “One Hundred Years” (17)

Match 8: “Lovesong” (22) vs. “Disintegration” (19)[/spoiler]

Some sweet stats:

Songs with least votes to progress to the next round – “Let’s Go to Bed” in a close matcheagainst “One Hundred Nights” (16).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Disintegration” (19) in a very close match againt “Lovesong” (22)

Biggest beatdowns – “Just Like Heaven” (41) beat “A Night Like This” (4) by a whopping 37 votes.

Voting ends 20 October, 10 PM EDT

